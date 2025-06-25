403
Chile's IPSA Index Rallies Sharply As Technicals Signal Fresh Momentum
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The S&P IPSA Index in Santiago delivered a strong advance on June 24, 2025, closing at 8,148.15 after a notable intraday rally.
Official TradingView charts for both the 4-hour and daily timeframes confirm a decisive upward move, breaking a short-term downtrend and signaling renewed buying interest.
The 4-hour chart shows the index rebounding from support near 8,100, with a clear bullish candle pattern. Bollinger Bands, which had narrowed during the recent consolidation, now widen as price pushes toward the upper band.
The 50-period and 100-period moving averages, previously acting as resistance, now flatten and hint at a potential crossover if momentum continues.
The MACD histogram, while still in negative territory, shows shrinking red bars, and the MACD line is turning upward, indicating a possible bullish reversal. The RSI has jumped from oversold levels to 40.58, reflecting improved sentiment but leaving room for further upside.
The daily chart reinforces this positive shift. The IPSA bounces off its long-term rising trendline and closes well above the 200-day moving average, a key support level.
Chile's IPSA Index Shows Signs of Recovery
The MACD remains negative but flattens, and the RSI moves up to 49.89, suggesting the market is regaining balance after a period of weakness. Bollinger Bands on the daily chart begin to expand, a classic sign of increasing volatility and potential trend change.
Market data shows that retail and utilities stocks led the gains. Empresas Hites SA surged 4.10%, Enaex SA rose 3.14%, and ENGIE Energia Chile SA advanced 2.23%.
Defensive sectors attracted buyers as investors sought stability. On the downside, Socovesa fell 3.14%, Plaza dropped 2.23%, and Santander Chile declined 1.23%, with financials and real estate facing profit-taking.
Compared to regional peers, the IPSA's performance stands out. While other Latin American indices moved sideways or posted modest gains, Chile's market saw a clear upward push, reflecting both local investor optimism and technical factors.
The rally follows several sessions of consolidation and suggests that buyers have regained control, at least in the short term. Volume analysis confirms this shift.
Trading activity increased during the rally, validating the move and reducing the likelihood of a false breakout. The technical picture now points to a possible retest of the 8,200–8,250 resistance zone if momentum persists.
In summary, the IPSA's sharp rise on June 24 reflects a technical turnaround, with key indicators and price action supporting further upside.
The market's resilience, sector rotation, and higher volumes all signal renewed confidence among investors, setting the stage for continued volatility and opportunity in the days ahead.
CommentsNo comment