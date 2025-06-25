Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Held A Bilateral Meeting With United States (US) @Statedept Senior Advisor For Africa, H.E. Massad Boulos, & Senior Bureau Official, Hon. @Tdf_Dc


H.E. @ymahmoudali held a bilateral meeting with US @StateDept Senior Advisor for Africa, H.E. Massad Boulos,&Senior Bureau Official, Hon. @tdf_dc, on the sidelines of the US-Africa Business Summit in Luanda.

The Chairperson welcomed renewed US engagement in Africa, particularly in trade, investment,&peace&security. He underscored the importance of fostering a mutually enabling environment, including on trade, investments&market access to promote&advance a more balanced&partnership.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

