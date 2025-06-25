Courtesy Call On State Minister For Foreign Affairs Fujii By H.E. Mr. Alnaas, Charge D'affaires Of The Embassy Of The Republic Of Libya In Japan
On June 25, Mr. FUJII, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call by Mr. Ahmed S. A. ALNAAS, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim, Embassy of the State of Libya in Japan. The overview is as follows.
At the outset, State Minister Fujii welcomed the steady progress in bilateral relations since the reopening of the Japanese Embassy in Libya in January last year, noting that the high-level visits between both countries, including the two visits to Japan by H.E. Mr. Abdullah Allafi, Vice President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, have been invigorated.
In response, Charge d'Affaires Alnaas explained about the security situation in Libya, while expressing hope to strengthen ties between Japan and Libya across a broad range of areas, including through opportunities such as TICAD 9.
The two sides agreed to further collaborative efforts to enhance the Japan-Libya relationship.
