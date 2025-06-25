403
EU is urged to halt Association Agreement with Israel
(MENAFN) A coalition of 114 civil society organizations (CSOs), including prominent groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, has called on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel.
The EU’s External Action Service is currently reviewing whether to continue the agreement under Article 2, which ties the partnership to adherence to human rights and international law.
This review is the initial step in a process that could ultimately lead to the suspension of the agreement.
The results of this evaluation are set to be discussed at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled for today.
Ahead of the meeting, the 114 NGOs released a joint statement asserting that a credible review would find Israel has “seriously” breached the human rights conditions required by the agreement, urging the EU to suspend it.
Referring to previous EU-Israel Association Council meetings that called for a ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian access, and an end to unlawful actions, a senior Human Rights Watch official noted that Israel has taken the opposite path.
“It is clear that every attempt at dialogue has massively failed. And this is also where the frustration and the need for the member states to act is," said Claudio Francavilla, Human Rights Watch’s associate EU director.
