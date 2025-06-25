Working With Emotional Intelligence In The Pharmaceutical And Biopharma Industry - 1 Day Online Training Course, June 30, 2025
This training course is designed to help participants develop self-awareness and improve their own communication skills within the pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals industry.
In today's competitive and challenging workplace, we are not only being assessed on our technical skills, but also on how well we understand and handle ourselves and relate to others - our emotional intelligence. Emotional Intelligence is essential for all the relationships we have - whether with internal colleagues, external bodies such as with obtaining scientific advice, or suppliers - to be maximally effective.
This one-day training course addresses our own Emotional Intelligence (EI) and how we can better understand ourselves and interpret others to communicate and influence even more effectively. This course will provide you with the skills to be more self-aware and choose to manage your reactions. It also gives you the skills to assess others' emotions more effectively and deal with them successfully for enhanced performance.
The course is a highly interactive combination of theory, activities, exercises, and practical applications working on your real-life scenarios so you can develop your learnings for your benefit.
Please note, in order to benefit most from the course, delegates will need to complete two self-assessments and bring their results with them at the beginning of the course.
Benefits of attending
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Manage and work with people more effectively by understanding and respecting their emotions Understand key emotional intelligence skills Be more adaptable to how others think and what different perspectives they have Practice several styles of influencing models to promote more emotionally effective conversations resulting in successful influence
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course is for anyone with a professional or personal interest in exploring emotional intelligence in workplace settings, including highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, veterinary, legal and other professional industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Goleman's emotional intelligence model
- Identifying and understanding the main concepts and the impact on behaviour Working with emotional intelligence - the key competencies
Listening techniques for influencing in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry
Scripting technique persuading
- A simple structure to enable you to state your needs clearly and concisely without being too aggressive or apologetic
Relationship management in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry
- Adapting your communication style to take account of others. Tools such as Stakeholder Agenda Analysis and Social Styles help you to identify which style will be more appropriate for use in a given situation Critical thinking approach
Self-management and understanding the psychology of EI
- How to regulate your internal experience working in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry
The solution-focused approach
- Focusing on the solution is focusing on success. The "third" conversation technique to help your objectivity
Action planning
