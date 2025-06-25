Dh367 Million For A Bunker? Luxury Underground Homes Are The New Trend For Ultra-Rich

Forget man caves‭. ‬Luxury underground bunkers are becoming the must-have for high-net-worth individuals these days‭, ‬with bowling alleys‭, ‬medical centres and even secret passageways being built inside them‭. ‬It's part planning for a disaster‭, ‬part creating some extra space to enjoy luxury home living‭.‬

When it comes to designing your bunker‭, ‬your imagination really is the limit‭. ‬Swimming pools‭, ‬saunas‭, ‬staff quarters‭, ‬state-of-the-art gyms and climate-controlled rooms to store your art collection are becoming the norm‭, ‬according to developers‭.‬

One of the biggest underground bunker companies is Strategically Armored‭ & ‬Fortified Environments‭ (‬SAFE‭), ‬based in Virginia‭, ‬US‭.‬‭ ‬Naomi Corbi‭, ‬director‭, ‬Medical Preparedness at SAFE‭, ‬says‭: ‬“Trends have always been client-specific‭, ‬whether it's fiery moats‭, ‬Formula 1‭ ‬racing circuits‭, ‬or impenetrable museums for world-class collections‭.‬”

These features don't come cheap‭, ‬and a completely outfitted shelter begins at approximately‭ $‬1‭ ‬million‭ (‬Dh3.67‭ ‬million‭), ‬although SAFE has completed projects in excess of‭ $‬100‭ ‬million‭ (‬Dh367‭ ‬million‭), ‬too‭. ‬The company is working on an ultra-secure‭ ‬bunker in the US which will have blast-proof doors‭, ‬unbreakable windows and biometric door-entry systems‭. ‬There's even a 30-foot-deep moat with a swing bridge‭, ‬plus water cannons capable of taking out helicopters and drones‭. ‬“Bodies of water have and will always play a significant role in security solutions as they provide formidable defences‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Corbi‭.‬

For the ultra-wealthy‭, ‬safety and security have always been of paramount importance‭, ‬and bunkers give them the opportunity to really splash out underground while maintaining their luxury lifestyles‭. ‬Tech billionaires like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are also‭ ‬fuelling demand with their lavish creations‭. ‬Zuckerberg is reported to be building a 1,400-acre compound with its own private bunker on the Hawaiian island of Kauai‭.‬

Going mainstream

However‭, ‬underground living experts have observed that bunkers and panic rooms are becoming more mainstream‭, ‬and less the sole preserve of the ultra wealthy‭. ‬Steven Humble‭, ‬president at Creative Home Engineering‭, ‬said‭: ‬“In the early days‭, ‬there were a lot of bunkers that were geared more towards showing off to friends even at the expense of genuine security‭. ‬But over the last several years I've noticed that clients are getting much more focused on actual security and less on kitch‭. ‬We've also seen increased demand from the lower end of the market‭.‬”

SAFE's Corbi agrees‭, ‬and says while billionaires have always been wise to dangers‭, ‬her team is getting far more inquiries from millionaires who might traditionally have been content with standard security measures‭.‬

Creative Home Engineering specialises in making high security doors for bunkers and panic rooms‭, ‬and has seen strong demand for‭ ‬camouflaged entry‭. ‬“Nowadays‭, ‬it is very easy for criminals to go online and learn the tools and techniques required to breach overt security doors‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭.

Both clients and the security firms they've contracted now want a security door that is hidden when it is in the closed position‭. ‬“The majority of our security doors are either pocket doors that disappear when left open‭, ‬or they're secret passageway doors that look like bookcases‭, ‬mirrors‭, ‬brick walls‭, ‬when in the closed position‭,‬”‭ ‬he adds‭.‬

Humble's company recently built a giant working rotating fireplace that swivels to reveal the underground entrance to a shooting range‭.‬‭ ‬Very James Bond‭.‬

Health first

Medical care‭, ‬wellness and longevity have become top priorities among the rich‭, ‬and this is filtering down into the bunker world‭. ‬While traditional bunkers were once designed purely for security and survival‭, ‬today's high-net-worth individuals are looking for a fully integrated lifestyle experience that ensures their long-term health and well-being needs‭.‬

SAFE's medical suites are designed to rival‭, ‬and in some cases surpass‭, ‬the level of care found in top-tier US hospitals‭. ‬Corbi‭, ‬a trained nurse herself‭, ‬compares them to the White House Medical Unit‭, ‬offering everything from general wellness and preventative medicine to fully equipped intensive care units‭ (‬ICUs‭).‬

Fallout

When it comes to the reasons why people decide to build an underground bunker‭, ‬there is an element of Doomsday prepping‭, ‬or more‭ ‬accurately‭, ‬“having a back-up plan”‭, ‬according to Dante Vicino‭, ‬executive director at The Vivos Group‭, ‬which specialises in renovating military-grade bunkers‭. ‬His‭ ‬company's strapline is‭, ‬“The backup plan for humanity”‭.‬

He has seen a trend among families wanting to have their bunker as a second home more than ever before‭. ‬“I think the desire to have the place set up for long-term residency with creature comforts is growing‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬Business has been helped by popular TV shows like‭ ‬Fallout‭, ‬Paradise‭ ‬and‭ ‬Silo‭,‬‭ ‬which all take place in huge underground communities in a post-apocalyptic world‭. ‬In fact‭, ‬Vivos is offering a large-scale facility with one base able to hold up to 800‭ ‬members‭, ‬similar to‭ ‬Fallout‭. ‬It's much cheaper than having your own private bunker and you get to live within a community‭.‬

The bunkers that Vicino deals with are inherently secure from all kinds of natural disasters and man-made attacks by design as they are made of very thick concrete‭, ‬typically with double rebar construction‭. ‬Vivos'‭ ‬bunkers are already built by previous entities‭, ‬like the US Government‭, ‬so his company turns them into livable spaces‭, ‬transforming the bunker into a personalised home with bedrooms‭, ‬kitchens‭, ‬and living areas‭.‬

The community shares amenities like a pool‭, ‬restaurant‭, ‬and gym to enhance the quality of life while building a neighbourhood of‭ ‬sorts‭. ‬This appeals to libertarians who want more control over their day-to-day lives and less government intervention‭. ‬“You'll enjoy off-the-grid living powered by solar panels and generators‭, ‬allowing for comfortable‭, ‬independent living‭,‬”‭ ‬says Vicino‭.‬

Vivos is currently building a network of hardened underground shelters strategically located around the world‭, ‬within reach of the major regions they serve‭. ‬At full build-out‭, ‬its goal is to be able to accommodate about one in every million people on Earth‭.‬

“Though there's plenty of talk of luxury‭, ‬we have always strived to be attainable to as many people as possible through fair pricing and non-discrimination‭. ‬Not only the rich can afford bunkers‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

Built to last

Shelters built underground automatically make them resilient to surface temperatures‭. ‬And in order to sustain blast impacts‭, ‬shelters are normally constructed with thick concrete walls‭, ‬which further insulates and regulates interior temperatures‭. ‬These give it natural advantages when it comes to extreme temperatures‭, ‬for anyone worried about global warming‭. ‬And with the ability to‭ ‬withstand temperatures in excess of 80‭ ‬degrees‭, ‬they could become welcome respites from the brutal Middle East summers‭. ‬

Underground bunker experts are seeing more demand in this region‭, ‬and many have built structures for wealthy individuals and governments in this part of the world‭. ‬While confidentiality is sacred in this sector‭, ‬one spoke of large-scale survival compounds‭ ‬featuring sustainable energy solutions‭, ‬food production‭, ‬and military-grade security it built in Saudi Arabia‭.‬

“The demand for secure‭, ‬high-tech survival solutions in the Middle East is growing rapidly‭, ‬and we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in private security‭, ‬medical innovation‭, ‬and long-term sustainability‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Corbi‭. ‬And is there anything that can be built in a bunker‭? ‬“Sometimes the clients are afraid that their request or security need is really unusual and I assure them that this is all we do‭ ‬every day‭,‬”‭ ‬says Humble‭. ‬

Firey moat‭, ‬anyone‭?‬