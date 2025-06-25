Ola Electric Shares Crash 72 Pc From Peak Amid Weak Earnings, Block Deals
Since then, the stock has been falling steadily, with no signs of recovery.
On Tuesday, the stock dropped to an all-time low of Rs 43.16 on the NSE.
This fall came after block deals involving around 0.8 per cent of the company's equity were executed during the day.
Earlier in June, another major block deal took place, where 14.22 crore shares -- about 3.23 per cent of the company's total equity -- were exchanged for Rs 731 crore.
The average price for this deal was Rs 51.40 per share.
Reports suggest that Hyundai Motor Company was the seller in this transaction.
The fall in Ola Electric's share price also follows a poor financial performance in the fourth quarter of FY25.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 870 crore for the March quarter, which is more than double the Rs 416 crore loss it posted during the same period previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations dropped sharply by 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 611 crore.
This decline was due to a fall in vehicle deliveries, which stood at 51,375 units in Q4 FY25 compared to 1.15 lakh units in Q4 FY24.
The company's auto business also showed signs of deep stress.
Its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin for the auto segment worsened to -78.6 per cent, compared to -9.3 per cent a year ago.
On a consolidated basis, the EBITDA margin further deteriorated to -101.4 per cent, hit by higher provisions and weak operating leverage.
However, there was a small positive in the form of improved gross margin, which rose to 19.2 per cent.
For the full financial year FY25, Ola Electric delivered 3.59 lakh vehicles, slightly higher than 3.29 lakh units in FY24.
The company's adjusted revenue for the year stood at Rs 4,665 crore, while its consolidated EBITDA margin was -34.6 per cent.
