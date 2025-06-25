Saving Lives In The Shadow Of Melting Giants
In late May, a dramatic glacier collapse in the Swiss Alpine village of Blatten grabbed international headlines – but the story behind the scenes was just as powerful: thanks to Switzerland's monitoring system for natural disasters, the village was evacuated in time, and lives were saved.
“We were able to predict the movement of the glacier and the impending disaster with remarkable accuracy,” Pierre-Yves Pitteloud said.“But this wasn't just Swiss ingenuity – it was the result of international collaboration.”
Switzerland collaborates with, among others, teams of European, American and Indian scientists to monitor its glaciers. Expertise and data are shared to best predict natural disasters and save lives.More More Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated
This content was published on May 23, 2025 Small landslides are on the increase in the Swiss Alps owing to climate change. But the link with global warming is less obvious for large natural disasters.Read more: Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicate
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment