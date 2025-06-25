Saving Lives In The Shadow Of Melting Giants

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Pierre-Yves Pitteloud, regional disaster risk reduction adviser for the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in India, tells Swissinfo about Switzerland's expertise in disaster prevention and why international cooperation matters. This content was published on June 25, 2025 - 09:00 7 minutes Annegret Mathari

In late May, a dramatic glacier collapse in the Swiss Alpine village of Blatten grabbed international headlines – but the story behind the scenes was just as powerful: thanks to Switzerland's monitoring system for natural disasters, the village was evacuated in time, and lives were saved.

“We were able to predict the movement of the glacier and the impending disaster with remarkable accuracy,” Pierre-Yves Pitteloud said.“But this wasn't just Swiss ingenuity – it was the result of international collaboration.”

A large part of the village of Blatten, located in the Loetschental Valley in the canton of Valais, was buried under masses of ice, mud, and rock. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Switzerland collaborates with, among others, teams of European, American and Indian scientists to monitor its glaciers. Expertise and data are shared to best predict natural disasters and save lives.

More More Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated

This content was published on May 23, 2025 Small landslides are on the increase in the Swiss Alps owing to climate change. But the link with global warming is less obvious for large natural disasters.

Read more: Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicate