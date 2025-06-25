403
Best Mart 360 Debuts On Foodpanda Mall In Hong Kong
|1. Shop L, G/F, 484-496 Queen's Road West, Shek Tong Tsui
|
6. Shop 301, L3, New Jade Shopping Arcade, Chai Wan
|2. Shop Nos. D09-D13a, First Floor, Queensway Plaza, 93 Queensway, Admiralty
|
7. Shop A and B, Ground Floor, 3-5 Stanley New Street, Stanley
|3. Shop No. 1, G/F, 334-336 King's Road, North Point
|
8. Shop E, G/F, Albert House,22 Chengtu Road, Aberdeen
|4. Shop D, G/F, Ellen Building, 192-198 Shau Kei Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan
|
9. Shop 17, G/F, Hang Fung Mansion,17-19 Wong Nai Chung Rd, Happy Valley
|5. Shop 3 & Shop 4, G/F, 981 King's Road, Quarry Bay
|
10. Shop A, G/F, 194-204 Johnston Road, Wanchai
Kowloon
|1. Shop 18, G/F, 1-7 Wu Kwong Street, Hung Hom
|
6. Shop UG22, UG/F, Temple Mall South, Wong Tai Sin
|2. G/F, 128-130 Nga Tsin Wai Road, Kowloon City
|
7. Shops 79-80, 1/F, Laguna Plaza, Kwun Tong
|3. G/F, 511 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei
|
|4. G/F, 180 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
|
|5. Shop G19, G/F, Un Chau Shopping Centre, Cheung Sha Wan
|
New Territories
|1. Shop 205A, L2, Tai Wo Plaza, Tai Po
|
9. Shop Nos. 4A, 4B and 19, G/F,Chung On Shopping Centre, Ma On Shan
|2. Shop No. A212, Level 2, YOHO Mall II, Yuen Long
|
10. Shop 53B, 55A & 55B, 3/F, Shatin Centre, Sha Tin
|3. Shop No. L045, G/F, Tin Yiu Plaza, Tin Yiu Estate, Tin Shui Wai
|
11. Shop Nos. TAW 31-32, MTR Tai Wai Station, Tai Wai
|4. Shop Nos. H-217 & H-218A, Level 2, Zone H, H.A.N.D.S., Tuen Mun
|
12. Shops G2-3 & G16-18, G/F, Tai Hung Fai(Tsuen Wan) Centre, Chung On Street, Tsuen Wan
|5. Shop Nos. 209-211, 1/F, Fanling Centre, Fanling
|
13. Shop TSY 30-31, Tsing Yi Station, Tsing Yi
|6. Shop Nos. UG046-47, UG/F,Metro City Phase II, Tseung Kwan O
|
14. Shop No. B (2-8, 23-25), 2/F, Sun Kwai Hing Plaza, Kwai Chung
|7. Shop 15, G/F, Sai Kung Garden, 16 Chan Man Street, Sai Kung
|
15. Shop 105, 1/F, Fu Tung Plaza, Tung Chung
|8. Shops F75-76, 1/F, PopCorn 2, Tseung Kwan O
|
FoodVille
Kowloon
|1. Shop No. G8-9 &16-19 on Ground Floor of Amoy Plaza Gardens, Phase I, 77 Ngau Tau Kok Road, Ngau Tau Kok
New Territories
|1. Shop Unit 304, The LOHAS, LOHAS Park, Tseung Kwan O
|
4. Shop No. 354, Level 2, Zone E, Tai Po Mega Mall, Tai Po
|2. Shop 183, Level 1, Maritime Square 2, Tsing Yi
|
5. Shop Unit 503, Level 5, The Wai, Sha Tin
|3. Shop No. 3013, Level 3, MOSTown (Phase 4), Ma On Shan
|
6. Shop Nos. 152-153, Level 1, Park Central, 9 Tong Tak Street, Tseung Kwan O
Legal Disclaimer:
