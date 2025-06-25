Six In 10 Adults Admit They're Predictable When It Comes To Holidays

Six in 10 adults admit they're predictable - when it comes to what they eat, wear, and go on holiday.

A poll of 8,000 adults from the UK, Italy, Spain, Holland, and Poland found 29 per cent feel pressure to conform and be like everyone else.

Yet 84 per cent of these wish they didn't feel the need to do so.

But they're far from alone - 38 per cent claim friends and others they follow on social media are also following trends are conforming, whether it comes to travel, fashion or other lifestyle choices.

Aperitivo brand MARTINI, which commissioned the research, has teamed up with Bridgerton star, Jonathan Bailey to encourage people to break from routine and be more spontaneous.

The Laurence Olivier Award winner said:“Going off script is the ultimate way to allow space for fun, and new experiences.

“Unplanned moments end up being the most unforgettable.”

With the likes of X, Instagram, and TikTok apparently having an impact, 54 per cent admit their personal choices are influenced by what's trending on social media.

This includes fashion choices (18 per cent), where they socialise (20 per cent), where they holiday (13 per cent) and what they drink (11 per cent).

Despite this, 66 per cent believe making personal choices which differ from what everyone else is doing or into is an important form of self-expression.

The research also found the top motivations for avoiding trends include curiosity (32 per cent), a desire for new experiences (30 per cent) and to learn something new about themselves (29 per cent).

Others want to do something unique (28 per cent), have fun or more playful (27 per cent), and avoid repetition (27 per cent).

And 66 per cent believe not conforming helps them feel more in control of their lives – that they're choosing what to do rather than being swayed by others.

It emerged, more than anywhere else those living in the UK and Spain feel their day-to-day choices have become predictable (both 24 per cent) – with Italy home to the fewest (12 per cent).

While more of those from Poland feel pressure to fit in then any other country polled (36 per cent).

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of those from the UK feel this way, but Netherlands has the lowest number (22 per cent).

Carried out through OnePoll, the study also found 65 per cent of everyone polled are adamant being intentionally spontaneous is a positive trait.

Jonathan Bailey, who is also this summer's 'MARTINI Man', added:“This summer, I invite everyone to take a breath, dive in, swerve off-piste and be playful.

“Live a little differently.”

TOP 10 MOTIVATIONS FOR GOING 'OFF-SCRIPT' IN LIFE:

1. Out of curiosity

2. A desire for new experiences and adventure

3. To learn something new about oneself

4. To discover something truly unique

5. To have fun or be playful

6. To avoid repetition

7. To challenge oneself

8. To feel in control

9. To express individuality or authenticity

10. To have interesting stories to tell