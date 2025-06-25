Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Mozambique National Day

2025-06-25 04:00:23

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Mozambique as you mark the 50th anniversary of your independence on June 25.

The long-standing history of U.S.-Mozambique relations holds great potential for future partnerships in critical minerals, agriculture, natural gas, technology, and other sectors. Together, we can make both our nations more prosperous and secure.

As you celebrate this historic milestone, we wish you a successful and productive future in the coming half-century and beyond.

