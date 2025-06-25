Iran Executed 3 Men Accused Of Spying For Israel
Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul were hanged in Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey, on Wednesday, according to the Iranian Judiciary's website, Mizan Online.
"Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for... cooperation favouring the Zionist regime," the judiciary said. (Zionist regime is the term used by Iran for Israel)
"The sentence was carried out this morning...and they were hanged," it added.
The execution comes a day right after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire, after 12 days of military actions from both sides, between Israel and Iran, and both parties agreed to it.
Iran made at least 700 arrests, accused of having ties with Israel, during the conflict with Israel.
Iran made similar executions on June 14 and June 23.
On Monday, another man found to be guilty of spying for Mossad was executed.
"Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime," stated the judiciary of Iran.
Shayesteh was arrested in 2023 for having alleged links to Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency.
Earlier on June 22, Majid Mosayebi was also executed after he was accused of allegedly providing "sensitive information" to Mossad.
"Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court," the judiciary had said, adding that Mosayebi sought to provide "sensitive information ... to Mossad."
Several reports claimed that Israeli spies were already on the ground and smuggling weapons into the hostile territory, much before the launch of airstrikes on Tehran on June 13.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment