Monsoon Rains Expected Across Pakistan, Including KP, From Today

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of monsoon rains across the country starting today, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir expected to receive rainfall through July 2.

According to the Met Office, heavy winds and thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and parts of Balochistan from June 25 to 28.

Meanwhile, a PDMA spokesperson confirmed that the first spell of monsoon rains has already begun in Punjab and will continue until July 1.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in several districts including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Southern Punjab regions such as Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur may experience rain between June 26 and 28.

