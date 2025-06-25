Hack United Empowers Youth With Soft Skills At United Hacks V5

MENAFN - GetNews) This free three-day event invites students worldwide to build, pitch, and grow, offering $50,000+ in prizes and mentorship from industry professionals.







Completely free to join and open to all skill levels, United Hacks V5 will run from July 11 through July 13, 2025. Participants will collaborate online in teams or individually, building innovative projects and presenting them to a panel of expert judges representing leading companies like Amazon, Meta, Apple, Salesforce, Microsoft, TikTok, Blizzard, Tesla, and VISA.

Registration and Event Details:



Event Name: United Hacks V5

Dates: July 11–13, 2025

Format: 100% Virtual

Eligibility: High school and university students worldwide

Cost: Free

Skill Level: Open to all, no prior experience needed

Registration:

Event Website: Community Discord:



Unlike most hackathons that focus exclusively on coding, United Hacks V5 places equal emphasis on soft skills, such as communication, pitching, and collaboration. This dual-focus model addresses a critical gap in youth STEM education: the ability to present ideas persuasively and work effectively in teams.

“We realized many brilliant students built amazing projects but struggled to express their value,” said Tejas Chakrapani, Founder of Hack United.“Our events not only help students build innovative solutions, they also help them build confidence, public speaking skills, and career readiness.”

Hack United was founded in May 2023 by Chakrapani, then a high school student, with a simple goal: to make hands-on coding more accessible to young learners around the world. What began as a small initiative has since evolved into a global organization that has reached over 25,000 students across 50+ countries.

Run primarily by a team of student volunteers, Hack United embodies the very spirit it seeks to inspire. The leadership team behind United Hacks V5 includes Pranav A (Head of Operations), Kavin A (Head of Events), Rehan R (Head of Marketing), Sahana P (Head of Outreach), and Fiona F (Head of Product).

Together, they've designed an event that removes barriers to entry, whether financial, educational, or geographic, and provides every participant with access to top-tier resources, mentorship, and networking.

Participants in United Hacks V5 will walk away not only with projects for their portfolios, but also with skills and connections that can jumpstart their professional journeys. Past attendees have gone on to earn paid internships, join venture-backed startups, and gain admissions to top universities.

“United Hacks helped me build a project that I could put on my resume, and gave me the confidence to pitch my ideas to real-world companies, all while still in high school,” said Ryan Bates, a former participant.

The event welcomes both seasoned programmers and complete beginners. Individuals can register solo and be matched with teammates from around the world, fostering a collaborative, supportive environment.

With its emphasis on innovation, inclusivity, and personal growth, United Hacks V5 is more than a competition; it's a launchpad for the next generation of builders, thinkers, and leaders.

About Hack United

Hack United is a student-founded nonprofit organization providing accessible, high-impact hackathons and technical education experiences to students around the world. Since 2023, Hack United has empowered over 25,000 students in more than 50 countries to explore technology, build real-world projects, and develop the communication and collaboration skills needed to succeed in the 21st-century workforce.

To learn more, visit: . For any inquiry, contact the team at ....

For more details, follow Hack United on social media:

Discord discord/hackunited

Instagram @hack_united

LinkedIn @hack-united

Watch“United Hacks V5 Official Trailer” on YouTube: