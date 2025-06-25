Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches Its 400Th Showroom

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally, celebrates a major global milestone with the launch of its 400th showroom.

The showroom was inaugurated by M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, in the presence of O. Asher, Managing Director – India Operations; K.P. Veerankutty, Group Executive Director; Salish Mathew, Group Chief Marketing Officer; P.K. Siraj, Head – Retail Operations (Rest of India); N.K. Jishad, Regional Head – North; and other senior management team members, customers & well-wishers.

This landmark expansion was marked by the opening of a new showroom at Noida, India, reinforcing the brand's rapid global expansion.

The launch of Malabar's 400th showroom is part of a broader, ambitious growth strategy aimed at deepening Malabar's presence across India and globally. With a current turnover of USD 7.36 Billion and presence in 13 countries, the brand is targeting an exponential increase in revenue to $9bn and to open 60 showrooms expanding its presence to 15 countries and 22 States and 3 Union Territories India in the current FY.

As Malabar scales its retail footprint, it remains committed to generating employment, with plans to expand its global workforce to nearly 27,250 management team members: further solidifying its status as one of the world's most trusted and responsible jewellery brands.

M.P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated,“We are thrilled to mark the opening of our 400th showroom in Noida. This milestone is a testament to our growth ambitions and marks a significant step in our ever-expanding footprint across India and globally in the journey to be the No: 1 global jewellery retailer."

“Our operations are built on a foundation of complete transparency and strict compliance in addition to collaborating with trade bodies, financial houses, government regulators to make sure that our global operations are robust, trustworthy, and beyond reproach” commented Abdul Salam KP, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group.

“We are the largest jewellery retailer crafting, promoting, and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, heritage, and tradition to a global audience across 13 countries and an ambitious expansion plan is in place which involves strengthening our retail presence in existing regions with more showroom launches”, commented Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Adding to this, Asher O, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said,“Malabar Gold & Diamonds is making great strides across India, which remains our biggest market and opportunity, and we have clear plans in place to continue the growth momentum."

He further added, "We will be strengthening our presence within existing and new states and union territories reaching a total of 22 States and 3 Union Territories by end of this financial year.