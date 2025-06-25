Beachgoers Urged To Follow Environmental Guidelines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving Qatar's coastal ecosystems and ensuring environmental sustainability, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has issued a set of important guidelines for beachgoers. These directives aim to maintain the natural balance of coastal areas, support biodiversity, and enhance the overall experience for visitors.

The Ministry emphasised that these measures are part of broader national efforts to promote environmental responsibility among the public, particularly in light of increasing recreational activities along Qatar's shores during the summer season.

Among the key environmental instructions being emphasized, beach visitors are urged to: Dispose of all types of waste in the designated bins and collection areas. This helps prevent pollution and protects marine and coastal ecosystems.

Refrain from lighting fires directly on the sand or bare ground. Open flames can cause environmental damage, pose fire risks, and harm organisms living in the soil.

Avoid driving vehicles onto the beach. Motor vehicles are prohibited in coastal areas to prevent destruction of the natural terrain and to ensure safety for beach users.