Gas Turbine Service Market To Hit $32.1 Billion By 2031 Amid Growing Power Demand

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The gas turbine service market is experiencing significant growth as industries and power utilities increasingly rely on gas turbines for their high efficiency, durability, and relatively low emissions. According to a recent report, the market was valued at $19.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $32.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Brochure:What Is the Gas Turbine Service Market?The gas turbine service market includes all maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO), and operational support activities required to ensure optimal performance of gas turbines. These turbines are critical in power generation, aviation, marine, and industrial sectors, where high power output and fuel efficiency are essential.Services in this market are vital for extending turbine lifespan, reducing downtime, optimizing performance, and meeting emissions regulations.Key Market Drivers📈 Rising Demand for Electricity & Industrial GrowthOne of the major factors propelling the gas turbine service market is the increasing demand for power in both developed and developing economies. As industrialization accelerates, especially in emerging nations, power requirements from heavy and light manufacturing sectors are surging. Gas turbines are increasingly deployed in thermal power plants, which in turn drives demand for reliable maintenance services.Additionally, the lack of supporting infrastructure for fully electrified technologies in many regions necessitates ongoing use of gas-powered solutions, supporting the long-term relevance of turbine systems and their servicing needs.🌍 Expansion of Thermal Power in Developing RegionsDeveloping countries are rapidly upgrading existing thermal power plants to meet the needs of growing urban populations and industrial sectors. These upgrades include installing modern gas turbines and enhancing service contracts for maintenance and repair-factors contributing to the growth of the gas turbine service market.Market Challenges⚠️ Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable negative impact on the gas turbine service market. Global lockdowns disrupted industrial production and caused delays in gas turbine manufacturing and deployment. Additionally, a drop in electricity consumption across commercial and industrial sectors reduced the frequency and urgency of turbine servicing.Although the market saw a temporary slowdown, recovery is underway with renewed industrial activity and infrastructure investments globally.Buy This Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Segmental Insights🔧 By Service TypeIn 2021, the spare parts supply and maintenance & repair segments together accounted for 88.4% of the market share. This dominance reflects the critical nature of these services in ensuring continuous turbine operation, especially in high-demand applications such as power plants and manufacturing facilities.🛒 By Sales ChannelThe aftermarket segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2031. As turbine installations age, aftermarket services like refurbishment, retrofitting, and component upgrades are in growing demand.⚡ By End UseThe power generation segment led the market in 2021. Gas turbines are extensively used in combined-cycle power plants due to their high efficiency, making regular service and maintenance a necessity for grid stability and performance.🔩 By Turbine TypeHeavy-duty gas turbines dominated the market, accounting for over 50% share in 2021. Their large size and long operating cycles make them ideal for continuous power applications, but they also require frequent servicing to ensure uptime and efficiency.🔋 By Turbine CapacityGas turbines with more than 200 MW capacity held 42.5% of the market share in 2021. These are typically used in large-scale power generation facilities and require specialized services for performance optimization.Regional Outlook🌎 North AmericaThe North American gas turbine service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The region is home to significant gas turbine infrastructure and is witnessing an increasing need for turbine refurbishments and upgrades due to environmental regulations and aging assets.🌏 Asia-Pacific & OthersOther regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA are also expected to see rising demand due to rapid infrastructure growth, energy demands, and industrial modernization. Emerging economies in Asia are especially investing in gas-based power plants as transitional energy solutions, increasing the need for long-term turbine service contracts.Key Market PlayersProminent companies operating in the gas turbine service market include:General ElectricSiemens AGMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesMAN Energy SolutionsKawasaki Heavy IndustriesBaker Hughes CompanyOpra TurbinesMTU Aero Engines AGEthosEnergyPROENERGYCaterpillarMJB International LLCSulzerCentrax Gas TurbinesThese companies offer comprehensive solutions, including OEM-based services, long-term service agreements (LTSA), and third-party maintenance contracts.Enquiry Before Buying:Final OutlookThe gas turbine service market is expected to witness steady growth through 2031, driven by the expansion of power generation, industrialization, and the need for energy-efficient technologies. The gas turbine service market is expected to witness steady growth through 2031, driven by the expansion of power generation, industrialization, and the need for energy-efficient technologies. As power systems evolve and emission regulations tighten, service providers will play a critical role in ensuring gas turbines operate reliably and within compliance frameworks.Investments in predictive maintenance technologies, digitized diagnostics, and skilled service personnel will be key differentiators for players seeking to capitalize on the expanding market opportunity.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Gas Turbine Service MarketSteam Turbine MRO MarketRegenerative Turbine Pump MarketTurbine Control System MarketGas Turbine MRO MarketSteam Turbine MarketMicroTurbine MarketGas Turbine MarketAero Derivative Gas Turbine MarketMulti Fuel Gas Turbines Market Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

