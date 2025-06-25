Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Prolongs Airspace Closure Until Wednesday Afternoon

Iran Prolongs Airspace Closure Until Wednesday Afternoon


2025-06-25 02:43:07
(MENAFN) Iran announced on Tuesday that its airspace will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon, a local news agency reported.

Majid Akhavan, spokesman for the Roads and Urban Development Ministry, said the decision was prompted by recent developments and aimed at safeguarding passengers and flights operating in the region. He added that the suspension will stay in place until 2:00 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

This closure follows Israel’s airstrikes on Tehran and multiple other locations across Iran on June 13, which significantly heightened tensions between the two countries. In response to these attacks, Iran took the precautionary step of shutting its airspace to all commercial flights.

Despite a ceasefire being declared early Tuesday between the conflicting parties, authorities have maintained the flight ban as a precautionary measure while assessing the situation and ensuring the safety of travelers. The move underscores ongoing regional volatility even as diplomatic efforts aim to de-escalate the conflict.

MENAFN25062025000045017169ID1109720341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search