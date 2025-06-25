403
Iran Prolongs Airspace Closure Until Wednesday Afternoon
(MENAFN) Iran announced on Tuesday that its airspace will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon, a local news agency reported.
Majid Akhavan, spokesman for the Roads and Urban Development Ministry, said the decision was prompted by recent developments and aimed at safeguarding passengers and flights operating in the region. He added that the suspension will stay in place until 2:00 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT) on Wednesday.
This closure follows Israel’s airstrikes on Tehran and multiple other locations across Iran on June 13, which significantly heightened tensions between the two countries. In response to these attacks, Iran took the precautionary step of shutting its airspace to all commercial flights.
Despite a ceasefire being declared early Tuesday between the conflicting parties, authorities have maintained the flight ban as a precautionary measure while assessing the situation and ensuring the safety of travelers. The move underscores ongoing regional volatility even as diplomatic efforts aim to de-escalate the conflict.
