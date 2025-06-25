403
Iran’s President Declares War with Israel Is Over
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday declared an official end to the 12-day conflict with Israel, calling on all governmental and revolutionary entities to urgently redirect their focus toward national reconstruction efforts.
"Today, after your brave and historic resilience, we witness a ceasefire and the end of the 12-day war imposed on the Iranian nation by the adventurism" of Israel, Pezeshkian said in a national address, marking the start of the ceasefire.
He emphasized that the Israeli offensive failed in its primary objectives. "The aggressive enemy failed to achieve its nefarious goals of destroying nuclear facilities and undermining nuclear knowledge, as well as inciting social unrest," he stated.
The president highlighted the broader implications of the conflict, asserting that Israel and its allies suffered a strategic blow. The collapse of "the false invincibility" of their forces, combined with the widespread damage to significant infrastructure in occupied territories, delivered a powerful warning to the international community: aggression toward Iran comes with substantial consequences, he said.
In a separate diplomatic exchange on Tuesday, Pezeshkian spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing Iran's willingness to resolve disputes through diplomatic channels and within established international mechanisms.
He warned of attempts by outside powers to sow division in the region. The United States and Israel aim to foster division and hostility among Islamic nations, he said, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to regional unity and peace, which he described as essential for advancing development.
The conflict ignited on June 13 when Israel launched intensive air raids targeting multiple locations across Iran, including sensitive nuclear and military installations. The strikes resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.
Iran retaliated with a barrage of missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory, causing considerable damage and casualties.
Tensions escalated further on Saturday when the U.S. Air Force struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In response, Iran launched missile strikes on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday.
Following the Iranian counterattack, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire would take effect at approximately 0400 GMT on Tuesday. The ceasefire was subsequently confirmed by both Iran and Israel, marking a tentative halt to hostilities.
