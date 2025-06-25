403
MEA Chiller Market to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2030, Driven by Industrial Growth and Smart HVAC Adoption
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the MEA chiller market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,431.6 million in 2024 and grow at a 5.4% CAGR to around USD 1,959.9 million by 2030.
This expansion is primarily driven by rapid industrial development, the proliferation of data centers, increased tourism and healthcare investments, and region-wide infrastructure improvements—especially under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and major UAE developments. Moreover, climate extremes and high population growth have fueled the demand for energy-efficient cooling systems. Technological innovation, particularly the integration of AI and sensor-based monitoring, is accelerating adoption of efficient smart HVAC solutions.
Key Insights
• Screw chillers dominate the component segment with revenues of USD 500.5 million, thanks to their superior part-load efficiency, reliability, and low maintenance.
• Absorption chillers are the fastest growing category, powered by their eco-friendly refrigerants and integration with waste heat and renewable energy systems.
• In end user segments, commercial remains the largest, driven by growth in tourism, healthcare, office infrastructure, and strict energy-efficiency regulations across MEA countries.
• The industrial segment is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR, propelled by applications in pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors needing precise temperature control.
• Saudi Arabia leads geographically, with USD 364.4 million revenue in 2024 and a forecast CAGR of 6.2%, due to gigaprojects like NEOM, Red Sea tourism development, and strict SASO efficiency standards.
• Egypt is gaining prominence, boosted by infrastructure modernization, expanding hospitality in the Red Sea coast and Luxor, and government support for energy-efficient cooling.
• IoT enabled chillers are becoming key market trends: integrated sensors and connectivity offer real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized energy consumption—critical in MEA’s hot climate.
• The industrial expansion in MEA, aimed at diversifying economies, underpins chiller demand across hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, including sectors beyond oil & gas.
• Regulatory fragmentation across MEA increases compliance complexity: Gulf countries maintain strict carbon footprint standards, while many African states lag on efficiency rules.
• Economic variables—oil-price volatility, political instability, and currency fluctuations (e.g., Egypt’s devaluation)—impact investment dynamics, often delaying advanced chiller technological adoption.
• The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with global giants (Carrier, Daikin, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi) alongside strong regional players, leaving opportunities for new entrants.
• Strategic partnerships are underway: Daikin MEA recently joined forces with Bahrain’s Almoayyed Contracting (April 2024), while Carrier partnered with Alat in Saudi Arabia (Feb 2024)—enhancing local distribution and R&D capability.
• Innovation spotlight: Daikin’s November 2023 launch of the “iPlant Manager” system, leveraging real-time data analytics for operational efficiency and lifecycle management, shows how digitalization shapes the future.
