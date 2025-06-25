Kareena Wishes 'Strongest And The Bestest Girl In The Universe' Karisma On Birthday
Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback image of her sister Karisma and husband Saif Ali Khan, which the“Jab We Met” star tagged as her“most favourite” picture of both.
For the caption, Kareena wrote:“This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe...”
“It's been a tough year for us ... but you know what ... as they say tough times don't last ...
the toughest sisters do...” Kareena wrote, as she cryptically mentioned, about Saif's knife attack in January and the passing of Karisma's former husband Sunjay Kapur on June 12.
She concluded the post by saying:“To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend ... Happy birthday My Lolo @therealkarismakapoor.”
Several Bollywood personalities took to the comment section to wish Karisma.
Malaika Arora wrote:“Love u Lolo.”
Sonam Kapoor commented:“Happy birthday Lolo. We love you.”
Bhumi Pednekar simply wished Karisma with a“Happy Birthday” message.
In other news, Kareena was last seen in the 2024 action film“Singham Again” directed by Rohit Shetty. Based on an original story ideated by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role.
It also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.
Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away aged 53 while playing polo in England. Reports suggested that an allergic reaction to a bee sting, which triggered a cardiac arrest. The former couple shared two children, Samaira and Kiaan.
