Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Drops Explosives On House In Kupiansk, Injures Man

2025-06-25 02:29:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

On June 24, at around 4:10 p.m., the Russian army attacked Kupiansk with FPV drones .

A munition was dropped on the territory of a private home. The house was damaged.

A man suffered explosive injuries. He was hospitalized.

Read also: Syniehubov : 10 to 50 people evacuated daily in Kharkiv regio

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 24, a 60-year-old woman was injured in the Korabelny district of Kherson as a result of an attack by a Russian dron .

Illustrative photo

