Russian Drone Drops Explosives On House In Kupiansk, Injures Man
On June 24, at around 4:10 p.m., the Russian army attacked Kupiansk with FPV drones .
A munition was dropped on the territory of a private home. The house was damaged.
A man suffered explosive injuries. He was hospitalized.Read also: Syniehubov : 10 to 50 people evacuated daily in Kharkiv regio
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 24, a 60-year-old woman was injured in the Korabelny district of Kherson as a result of an attack by a Russian dron .
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment