Russian Drone Drops Explosives On House In Kupiansk, Injures Man

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

On June 24, at around 4:10 p.m., the Russian army attacked Kupiansk with FPV drones .

A munition was dropped on the territory of a private home. The house was damaged.

A man suffered explosive injuries. He was hospitalized.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

