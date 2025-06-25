Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Deploying Assault Units To Front-Line Positions In Zaporizhzhia Region Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated during a televised broadcast by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

"Over the past few days, the Russians have been amassing forces and equipment in the Zaporizhzhia directions, namely Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors of the front, where they are regrouping troops and deploying personnel from assault units to the front lines... They are conducting reconnaissance and engineering preparations for their future actions. In a few days, they will begin an escalation, initiating active assault operations, although with small infantry groups," Voloshyn noted.

According to him, a lot of enemy assaults are expected in the near future.

Read also: AFU conducting maneuverable defense, counterattacking when possible – military

As Ukrinform previously reported, currently, every fifth or sixth drone launched by the Russians is being used in southern Ukraine.

