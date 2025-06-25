Zelensky: Isolate Russia And Ensure Stable Defense Support To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in an address to the Senate and House of Representatives of the Netherlands, which he published on Telegram .

“Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has used 28,743”Shaheds.“ In June alone, they launched 2,736”Shaheds." Russia would never have been able to do this if it weren't for its ties to the regime in Iran. And we in Ukraine would never have been able to shoot down most of these drones without the support of our partners," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, in order to end the war and build a truly lasting peace, it is necessary to act in two main directions: isolating Russia and ensuring stability in defense support for Ukraine.

"First, maximum isolation of Russia. This means political isolation, sanctions of all kinds, and the cessation of any cooperation that helps them survive and continue to fight. Every scheme that allows them to continue must be blocked. We need a strong 18th package of EU sanctions. We need tough, painful sanctions on Russian oil. Any reduction in Russia's oil revenues helps bring peace closer. But what will really hurt them and truly limit their ability to wage war is a cap of $30 per barrel. The world must reach this level," Zelensky urged.

He added that this is necessary not only to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but also to prevent any future military operations that Russia may launch against Europe and the Alliance.

“Military plans must become prohibitively expensive for Russia. We must truly block their tanker fleet and cut them off from international banking. This is what works,” the president said.

The second step toward ending the war, according to Zelensky, should be stability in defense support for Ukraine.

“Russia must see that Ukraine will not be left alone and that Europe will not back down. And it is extremely important to support the need to increase defense spending in other European countries. Russia is stronger than any of us individually, but it is weaker than all of us together,” the head of state emphasized.

He noted that if Russia sees that the united force of Europe leaves it no chance for aggression, there will be no aggression.

“If Russia feels that we are responding harshly and painfully, then peace will become the most popular topic in Moscow. And we will come to this together,” Zelensky said.

