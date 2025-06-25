Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prepare for the Heat with Arabian Automobiles’ Summer Service Promotion


2025-06-25 02:29:24
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – 24 June 2025: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is encouraging customers to get their vehicles ready for the hot months ahead with its new summer aftersales offer.
Starting from just AED 999, the package includes a brand-new set of tires plus a suite of complimentary services. Each driver can take advantage of a free AC and engine cooling inspection, along with AC gas top-up at no added cost, making sure they stay cool at all times. For additional reassurance, owners can also choose from several AC upgrade options to best fit their needs.
The campaign also includes an attractive offer on service contracts: Buy 4 services and get 1 free, giving customers even more value and long-term peace of mind. Flexible payment options through Tabby and select credit cards are also available, offering convenience and affordability in equal measure.
Across every Arabian Automobiles location, knowledgeable staff are available to answer questions, guide visitors through available maintenance packages, and share advice tailored to each vehicle. Booking a summer check-up now means less to worry about later and ensures a smoother drive throughout the season.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, customers can visit their nearest Arabian Automobiles service center or call 800 647726.



MENAFN25062025002987014458ID1109720252

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search