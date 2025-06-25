Repeat: Norsk Hydro: Hydro's Second Quarter Results 2025
Hydro's second quarter results 2025 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC/GMT) on July 22, 2025. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on hydro.com at the same time as the release.
President and CEO Eivind Kallevik and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.
To join the webinar and ask questions, use the link to our webcast page .
The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or registration in advance is required.
It is also possible to log in using the dial-in option:
Norway +47 2400 4736
London, UK +44 330 088 5830
New York, US +1 929 205 6099
Find your local number
Meeting ID: 916 4818 8026
We advise you to investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using the Zoom platform.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
...
