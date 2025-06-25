403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 25 (KUNA) --
1961 -- Iraqi ruler Abdulkareem Qassem, during a news conference at headquarters of the Iraqi defense ministry, unveiled colonial intentions and policy of blackmail against the State of Kuwait, alleging that Kuwait was part of Iraq, and threatening to severing relations with countries recognizing independence of the State of Kuwait or exchanged diplomatic representations with Gulf nation.
1961 -- State of Kuwaiti issued a statement affirming its sovereignty and determination to defend its territory, noting all peace-loving nations, especially Arab countries, would help it defend its independence.
1973 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law on preserving oil resources and organizing relations between the government and oil companies.
1977 -- Al-Qibla Coffee Shop opened as the first-ever popular cafe in Kuwait.
1980 -- Kuwait pharmaceutical company established with a KD-six-million capital.
1981 -- Five explosions rocked interior security buildings, a number of touristic sites, a gas station and a power transformer unit, with no injuries reported.
1990 -- Kuwaiti businessman Khaled Yusuf Al-Muttawa, head of the orphans department in 1939, member of the municipal council, and one of the Gulf Bank founders and its Chairman (1960-81), passed away at the age of 78.
1992 -- An explosive device exploded near the house of Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti medical college professor, Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, killing an Iranian gardener at Al-Sabah's house.
2000 -- Kuwait witnessed its worst oil catastrophe as a gas leakage caused a massive blast at the oil refinery of Al-Ahmadi, killing five people and injuring 50 others. The accident caused KD millions in damages.
2001 -- The National Assembly unanimously passed a government-proposed draft law revoking articles of a decree on compulsory military conscription.
2001 -- The National Assembly approved a bill determining the number of people who could obtain Kuwaiti nationality at no more than 2,000.
2005 -- The National Assembly passed a bill on regulating sports professionalism.
2007 -- The National Assembly discussed a grilling motion against oil minister Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, filed by MPs Abdullah Al-Roumi, Adel Al-Saraawi and Musallam Al-Barrak, forcing him to resign following a no-confidence motion filed against him. Resignation accepted on June 30.
2014 -- The National Assembly passed a draft law amending the housing care law.
2015 -- Abdulaziz Yusuf Al-Adsani, Deputy chairman of Municipal Council in 1972, passed away at 84. The deceased was also director of Municipality and Chairman of Municipal Council in 1974-84, member of National Assembly in 1992 and 1996, and was President of the State Audit Bureau in 2009.
2016 -- Kuwait's Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq won World Jet ski Championship in Spain.
2018 -- The National Assembly passed a draft law creating an anti-doping body.
2019 -- The National Assembly discussed an interpellation by MP Mohammad Al-Mutairi against Finance Minister Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf. A no-confidence motion was presented but the house voted in favor of Al-Hajraf in a session held on July 3.
2019 -- Morgan Stanley Capital International Corporation for the European, Australian and Far East Markets announced the promotion of Kuwait Boursa among the emerging markets starting May 2020.
2020 -- Kuwaiti Government approved an ad hoc committee for Covid-19 response guidelines, and decided to implement, as of June 30, the second phase of the a plan to restore normal life, imposing a curfew between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and resumption of work physically.
2021 -- Kuwaiti footballer Bader Al-Mutawa became the dean of world footballers by playing a total 185 matches, overtaking Egyptian legend Ahmad Hassan, who had 184 matches under his belt. (end)
