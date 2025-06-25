The Power Of Positive Footwork: Coach Jeff Rothbard's Formula For Mental And Physical Mastery

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a sport where precision, speed, and split-second decisions often dictate success, Coach Jeff Rothbard is proving that the foundation of great tennis isn't just in the hands-it's in the feet. Drawing from over three decades of leadership in both business and sport, Rothbard has created a dynamic tennis coaching philosophy rooted in what he calls“positive footwork” – a method that blends physical intensity with mental clarity to create well-rounded, confident athletes.

Jeff Rothbard, widely known as Coach Jeff, has quickly earned a reputation as a sought-after tennis coach in Carmel, Indiana, Charleston, South Carolina, and now the North Shore of Chicago, IL. Whether he's coaching young beginners or competitive adult players, his holistic, high-energy approach resonates with students and parents alike. At the core of Rothbard's training system is the idea that success on the court begins long before a player hits the ball.

“Your footwork is a reflection of your mindset,” says Rothbard.“Move with purpose, and your shots will follow. Think positively, and your feet will respond.”

Rothbard's tennis philosophy is structured around intentional movement, strategic mindset shifts, and personalized attention. He combines traditional drills with modern psychology, teaching students how to stay grounded, self-aware, and calm under pressure. His now-famous“Bounce-Swing” cue teaches players to prepare in rhythm with the ball, minimizing late responses and maximizing shot execution. Yet it's the mental approach, his students say, that truly sets him apart.

MINDSET MATTERS: MENTAL FITNESS IS PHYSICAL FITNESS

Coach Jeff often reminds his students that their attitude and effort are two things entirely within their control. His simple yet effective mantra,“Great Attitude + Great Effort = Great Results,” echoes through each session, embedding mental resilience into every player he trains. Whether it's overcoming nerves before a match or bouncing back from a tough point, Rothbard teaches athletes to develop positive self-talk and stay focused on what comes next.

“Tennis is emotional. It exposes your fears and your focus,” he explains.“The way you speak to yourself mid-match can determine your outcome as much as your serve.”

To reinforce this, Rothbard incorporates between-point routines that help players reset, breathe, and re-center. He coaches students to implement the“10-Second Rule”: five seconds to emotionally respond to a point, and five seconds to get mentally ready for the next.

MOVEMENT WITH INTENTION: THE SCIENCE OF POSITIVE FOOTWORK

Beyond mental training, Rothbard emphasizes technical excellence through consistent, focused movement. One of his core coaching principles is the power of a“wide base” and split-step readiness. Players are trained to stay balanced and agile, always moving into the ball rather than waiting for it. According to Rothbard,“If your feet are late, everything else will be too.”

He places a strong emphasis on:



Intensity in footwork : Short, sharp movements that maintain momentum and energy.



Intent with every shot : Knowing where you're hitting, and why.



Controlled breathing : To anchor the mind and reduce panic in high-pressure moments.

Load and transfer mechanics : Teaching players how to shift weight through their back leg into the shot for maximum control.



This holistic view of footwork as a physical and cognitive tool gives his athletes a clear edge. Rather than simply drilling repetition, Rothbard helps players feel the flow and control of each point.

FROM BOARDROOM TO BASELINE: A STRATEGIST AT HEART

Before devoting himself full-time to coaching, Jeff Rothbard spent over 30 years in high-level sales and real estate development, including founding and growing SilverCreek Properties, a commercial firm that at its peak owned 60 properties across 18 states. His experience leading teams, managing multimillion-dollar projects, and navigating complex negotiations now fuels his ability to coach with clarity, efficiency, and motivation.

“Business taught me how to communicate clearly and read people quickly,” he says.“In tennis, that means understanding what a student needs-technically and emotionally-from the moment they step on the court.”

This blend of business acumen and coaching passion has helped Rothbard build a thriving reputation. Students praise his no-nonsense teaching style and ability to deliver constructive feedback with empathy.

TRAINING THE NEXT GENERATION

Coach Jeff's impact is already extending beyond private lessons. He works with junior players on competitive tracks, adult leagues, and high-performance clinics. His goal? To cultivate confidence, discipline, and character through sport.

In addition to coaching, Rothbard is in the early stages of writing a book on his coaching methods-a roadmap for athletes, parents, and aspiring coaches alike. It's expected to expand on the guiding principles of positive footwork and mental mastery, filled with anecdotes, drills, and life lessons drawn from decades on the court and in business.

As a member of RSPA (Racquet Sports Professional Association), training and being USTA Safe Play approved, Coach Jeff is constantly learning new ways to help his students on and off the court.

A COMMUNITY COACH, A PERSONAL MISSION

Even outside the tennis world, Rothbard has long been a believer in giving back. Over the years, he has supported charitable causes such as the Riley Children's Hospital through events like the Indiana Dance Marathon. His philosophy of service runs deep: coaching is not just about sport, but about shaping future leaders.

As Rothbard looks ahead, he's focused on deepening his roots in the community and helping players unlock not just their athletic potential, but their personal best.

“Tennis is a metaphor for life,” he says.“You prepare, you compete, you adjust. But above all, you keep moving forward. That's what positive footwork is really about.”

