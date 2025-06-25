(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

25 June 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 24 June 2025 it had purchased a total of 3,026 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,026 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 509.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 507.26p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,980,165 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,980,165.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 24-06-2025 12:20:16 GBp 144 507.50 XLON xHaNzDAvJ3H 24-06-2025 12:08:09 GBp 196 508.50 XLON xHaNzDAvU5g 24-06-2025 11:59:16 GBp 203 508.50 XLON xHaNzDAvRYX 24-06-2025 11:19:46 GBp 177 508.00 XLON xHaNzDAwqKW 24-06-2025 10:57:42 GBp 48 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAw$aX 24-06-2025 10:57:42 GBp 93 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAw$bV 24-06-2025 10:43:04 GBp 141 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAwxR5 24-06-2025 10:26:26 GBp 215 509.00 XLON xHaNzDAwaMz 24-06-2025 10:00:55 GBp 189 504.50 XLON xHaNzDAwiyF 24-06-2025 09:40:34 GBp 180 504.50 XLON xHaNzDAwfLU 24-06-2025 09:20:58 GBp 148 506.00 XLON xHaNzDAwIj0 24-06-2025 09:06:50 GBp 168 506.50 XLON xHaNzDAwHCz 24-06-2025 08:50:59 GBp 212 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAwTHq 24-06-2025 08:30:28 GBp 266 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAw7KZ 24-06-2025 08:09:15 GBp 176 507.50 XLON xHaNzDAw1v9 24-06-2025 08:04:03 GBp 238 508.00 XLON xHaNzDAwFBi 24-06-2025 08:04:03 GBp 232 508.50 XLON xHaNzDAwFBn