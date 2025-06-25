Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-06-25 02:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
25 June 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 24 June 2025 it had purchased a total of 3,026 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,026 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 509.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 507.26p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,980,165 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,980,165.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
24-06-2025 12:20:16 GBp 144 507.50 XLON xHaNzDAvJ3H
24-06-2025 12:08:09 GBp 196 508.50 XLON xHaNzDAvU5g
24-06-2025 11:59:16 GBp 203 508.50 XLON xHaNzDAvRYX
24-06-2025 11:19:46 GBp 177 508.00 XLON xHaNzDAwqKW
24-06-2025 10:57:42 GBp 48 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAw$aX
24-06-2025 10:57:42 GBp 93 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAw$bV
24-06-2025 10:43:04 GBp 141 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAwxR5
24-06-2025 10:26:26 GBp 215 509.00 XLON xHaNzDAwaMz
24-06-2025 10:00:55 GBp 189 504.50 XLON xHaNzDAwiyF
24-06-2025 09:40:34 GBp 180 504.50 XLON xHaNzDAwfLU
24-06-2025 09:20:58 GBp 148 506.00 XLON xHaNzDAwIj0
24-06-2025 09:06:50 GBp 168 506.50 XLON xHaNzDAwHCz
24-06-2025 08:50:59 GBp 212 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAwTHq
24-06-2025 08:30:28 GBp 266 507.00 XLON xHaNzDAw7KZ
24-06-2025 08:09:15 GBp 176 507.50 XLON xHaNzDAw1v9
24-06-2025 08:04:03 GBp 238 508.00 XLON xHaNzDAwFBi
24-06-2025 08:04:03 GBp 232 508.50 XLON xHaNzDAwFBn

MENAFN25062025004107003653ID1109720090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search