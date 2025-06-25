'This Heat Can Kill': Rony Jabour Urges Protection For Construction Crews Nationwide

Rony Jabour, workplace safety expert, stands with the Boston skyline behind him as he issues a national warning about heat dangers for construction workers.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With record-breaking temperatures sweeping across much of the United States this week, construction workers-who already labor in some of the most hazardous conditions-are now facing an invisible but deadly threat: extreme heat.Rony Jabour, a nationally recognized occupational safety expert and founder of United Safety Net, has issued an urgent public advisory aimed at protecting construction workers from the escalating danger of heat-related illnesses. Known for training over 50,000 workers across the country, Jabour warns that“no worker should be dying of heat exposure in 2025.”“Heat is not just uncomfortable-it kills,” Jabour said in an interview.“Every summer, we lose workers simply because preventive steps weren't taken. This isn't just tragic-it's preventable.”According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), heat-related illnesses are responsible for dozens of deaths and thousands of hospitalizations annually. And those numbers are rising. In 2023 alone, more than 2,800 workers were treated for heat exhaustion on job sites, with 36 fatalities directly attributed to heat exposure-an alarming increase compared to previous years.The Rising Heat CrisisThe National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several states, with“feels-like” temperatures in some cities exceeding 110°F. Climate scientists warn that heatwaves are becoming longer, more intense, and more frequent due to climate change-a reality that is placing outdoor workers at heightened risk.Construction crews, often working on rooftops, concrete surfaces, and open sites, are among the most vulnerable. Without proper safety measures, the risk of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke becomes alarmingly high.“Many of these workers are immigrants, non-native English speakers, or day laborers who aren't always given training in their language or adequate access to water and breaks,” Jabour noted.“We must do better.”Jabour's Life-Saving RecommendationsTo combat these risks, Jabour outlines a set of essential precautions that employers and workers must implement immediately:Stay Hydrated:“Water is life,” Jabour emphasizes. Workers should drink small amounts of water every 15–20 minutes-even if they aren't thirsty. Electrolyte-replenishing drinks can also help on especially humid days.Apply Sunscreen:“UV exposure can accelerate dehydration and cause long-term damage,” he explains. Sunscreen should be applied at the beginning of the day and reapplied every two hours, particularly for those in direct sunlight.Take Scheduled Breaks: Frequent rest periods in shaded or air-conditioned areas can prevent core body temperature from reaching dangerous levels. Jabour urges contractors to implement a rotating break system during peak afternoon hours.Wear Proper Clothing: Lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing allows for better air circulation and helps reflect sunlight.Know the Warning Signs: Workers and supervisors must be trained to recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion-such as dizziness, heavy sweating, and nausea-and heat stroke, which can include confusion, rapid heartbeat, or even unconsciousness.“If someone is confused, stops sweating, or collapses, that's an emergency. Call 911 and cool them down immediately,” Jabour warns.A Call to Employers: Prevention Saves LivesJabour's message is clear: the responsibility doesn't fall solely on workers. Employers must proactively implement heat safety plans, distribute PPE suited for high temperatures, and enforce mandatory water and break schedules.OSHA guidelines reinforce this stance, stating that employers are required under the General Duty Clause to provide a workplace free from known hazards, including heat stress.“No project is worth a life,” Jabour said.“It's not about finishing the job faster-it's about ensuring every worker goes home at the end of the day.”As the summer heat intensifies, Jabour is urging cities, unions, and construction companies to distribute bilingual safety materials and establish clear protocols before tragedy strikes.Conclusion: Act Before It's Too LateHeat-related deaths are not accidents-they are failures of planning, training, and care. With the right awareness and proactive measures, lives can be saved.“This isn't a suggestion-it's a matter of life and death,” Jabour concluded.“Every construction company in America needs to act now, not after an incident happens. There's no excuse for inaction.”

