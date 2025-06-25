Sam Sammane Backs Abu Dhabi's HELM Launch, Cites Theosym's Role In Advancing AI Drug Discovery And Longevity Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sam Sammane supports Abu Dhabi's HELM Cluster launch, highlighting TheoSym's role in advancing ethical AI drug discovery and longevity research.

- Sam Sammane, Founder of TheoSymIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abu Dhabi recently unveiled its groundbreaking Health and Longevity Medicine (HELM) Cluster, aimed at pioneering advanced AI-guided drug discovery and longevity research initiatives. This strategic global health initiative was officially launched at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, positioning the UAE as a major international hub for innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare solutions.Industry expert Sam Sammane, founder and CEO of TheoSym , an AI solutions provider, acknowledged the significance of the HELM initiative, recognizing its potential to drive a transformative era in healthcare through innovative research collaborations.“The HELM Cluster represents a major milestone in AI adoption within life sciences, drug discovery, and longevity research,” stated Sammane.“AI-driven research methods hold unparalleled potential to accelerate the pace of medical innovation, dramatically shortening timelines from discovery to clinical application.”The HELM Cluster will foster collaborative partnerships among world-leading research institutions, technology innovators, pharmaceutical firms, and biotechnology organizations. The primary focus of this initiative is to utilize AI to streamline drug discovery processes, enhance precision medicine capabilities, and expand research focused on human longevity.According to recent global trends, AI technology is increasingly integral to the life sciences sector. AI-powered platforms significantly reduce drug-development timelines, facilitate high-throughput screening of potential drug candidates, and enable precise targeting of treatments based on genetic and molecular profiling.TheoSym, led by Sammane, actively contributes to these advancements, providing specialized AI-driven solutions designed specifically to optimize laboratory workflows, automate diagnostics, enhance drug validation processes, and ensure regulatory compliance.Sammane emphasizes that while the rapid adoption of AI in life sciences presents exceptional opportunities, it also necessitates stringent ethical standards and robust validation frameworks.“The transformative potential of AI in healthcare is immense, yet its successful integration depends on transparent, ethical practices and rigorous validation,” Sammane added.“TheoSym is fully prepared and strategically positioned to support global initiatives such as the HELM Cluster, ensuring these ambitious projects are reliably and ethically executed.”Industry experts recognize that Abu Dhabi's HELM Cluster will not only strengthen international collaboration but also set important precedents for global healthcare innovation standards. This initiative marks a proactive step toward a future in which precision medicine and longevity research are routinely powered by AI technology, significantly influencing patient outcomes worldwide.With TheoSym positioned as a supportive partner in such international projects, Sammane reaffirmed the company's commitment to advancing global healthcare innovation, stating:“We stand ready to collaborate and contribute our specialized expertise, ensuring AI technologies effectively meet the rigorous demands of healthcare and life sciences.”About Sam Sammane:Sam Sammane is a distinguished entrepreneur and thought leader in artificial intelligence and life sciences. Founder of Tentamus Labs of America, Sammane now serves as CEO of TheoSym (TheoSym), an AI-driven solutions provider, and Qalitex Laboratories (Qalitex), which specializes in high-standard laboratory testing. He remains committed to ethical innovation, independent validation practices, and responsible integration of AI technologies in global healthcare.Press Contact:Media Relations...

Sam Sammane

TheoSym

+1 858-260-0858

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.