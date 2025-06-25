60% Of Central Funds Used For Corruption: Shobha Karandlaje Demands Resignation Of Karnataka Housing Minister

New Delhi: Amid allegations of irregularities in the housing allotment, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Union minister alleges 60% of central funds are used for corruption

She alleged that 60 per cent of the funds coming from the centre were being "utilised for corruption" in Karnataka. She added that even Congress MLAs, including BR Patil, are angry over the lack of funds for development works.

"60 per cent of the funds that come from the centre are utilised for corruption. The Congress MLAs are angry. BR Patil says that the money received for the Awas Yojana in his constituency, he does not know where it went... Sarfaraz Khan speaks to him, and the audio is leaked. Sarfaraz Khan is the PS of Housing Minister Zameer Khan... Zameer Khan takes money in all the schemes...The Congress MLAs are saying this. Zameer Khan should resign, and there should be an investigation," Karandlaje told ANI.

Karandlaje says Karnataka government has no funds for development

She alleged that the Karnataka government didn't have funds to carry out development works and that no new projects had been undertaken since Congress formed the government in the state.

"Karnataka government does not have money. Development works were happening in the state, but after the Congress formed the government, there have been no new development projects in the last two years... They spent all the money on guarantees, but now even the guarantees are not working, she added.

BR Patil admits voice in viral audio clip on housing bribe

A phone conversation that went viral on social media, purportedly between BR Patil and Sarfaraz Khan, the personal assistant (PA) to Karnataka Housing and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, has brought the Congress government under fire due to allegations of irregularities in the housing allotment.

Patil acknowledged that it was his voice in the audio clip that went viral on social media.

Patil earlier levelled serious allegations against the Housing Board, stating that houses under the Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme are allotted only when bribes are paid.

Raju Kage supports corruption allegations, slams delays in governance

Moreover, Congress MLA Raju Kage flagged the issue of delays in administrative works, which are supposed to be carried out by the government officials employed in different departments, and suggested that the Karnataka government must make a rule pushing for development works to be carried out in time.

Kage had earlier also complained of a lack of funds hindering the development works and backed the allegations raised by Congress MLA BR Patil regarding alleged irregularities in housing allotment under the Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme.