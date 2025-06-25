Man Nabbed For 'Trafficking' Children

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – A 40-year-old Mosotho man was arrested by the South African police last Saturday after he was caught trying to cross the border accompanied by 10 children.

The police suspected that he was trafficking the children into South Africa.

The youngest of the children was four-years-old while the oldest was 14.

They were stopped on the way to Eastern Cape by the Matatiele police following a tip-off.

The children were taken to a safe place while the man was put behind bars and is now waiting for his day in court, which the police say could be before the end of this week.

However, the Lesotho police have offered a different explanation saying the man had made prior arrangements with the parents to transport the children to Eastern Cape to visit relatives.

Lesotho's police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, told thepost that the man had parental approval to transport the children.

“We got a report from our South African counterparts requesting us to furnish them with any case of children missing in Lesotho,” S/Supt Mopeli said.

He said their investigations uncovered that the parents or guardians knew that their children had crossed to South Africa and that they had willingly made arrangements with the man.

“This is what they normally do during school vacations so that they can visit their relatives or parents who work in South Africa,” S/Supt Mopeli said.

“This was a well-arranged and coordinated matter,” he said.

“The children had permission from their parents to cross to South Africa.”

He said the Lesotho police do not have any case against the parents or the man despite that their South African counterparts believed that the children could have been trafficked to South Africa, especially because they had no valid travel documents.

S/Supt Mopeli said their investigation had revealed that the same arrangement would also be applied when the schools reopen after the winter break.

“It is a normal practice,” he said.

Because of the porous borders between the two countries, Basotho often cross to South Africa with South Africans also crossing into Lesotho illegally.

S/Supt Mopeli said he was not aware if the man was paid to transport the children.

Under normal circumstances, whoever is travelling with a child who is not theirs is required to have a sworn affidavit from a parent or guardian permitting them to take the children to South Africa.

Such children should have a valid passport.

If the child is theirs, their surname should be the same or else they should produce evidence that the child is travelling with their parent.

Border authorities do not allow children to cross to South Africa unaccompanied or travelling with an adult who is not their parent or guardian.

Majara Molupe