Woman Gets 18 Years For Taking Bribes

A WOMAN who worked as a senior administration officer in His Majesty's Office has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars or a M36 000 fine for taking bribes to award tenders.

Matseliso Mabuea, 63, committed the crime in 2017 when she was the Royal Palace's senior administration officer and was convicted in May this year.

Mabuea, who has since retired, was sentenced this week and paid the M36 000 fine.

The Magistrates' Court heard that she corruptly awarded Shames (Pty) Ltd two contracts for the construction of carports at Matsieng Royal Palace. The first contract was M70 463 and the second M93 000.

Shames rewarded her with a M30 000 bribe.

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) had pushed for a custodial sentence, arguing that she had not shown any remorse and had pleaded not guilty.

The DCEO recommended a“stringent and deterrent sentence” because Mabuea held a“public position of trust and authority”.

“Despite being a public officer, she was a senior administrator at His Majesty's Office. By virtue of her position, she ought to have respected the Office of the King,” said the DCEO in its recommendation.

“The offence was properly planned by the accused and the people she warded the contracts to. It was a deliberate and well-calculated act.”

The DCEO said Mabuea coordinated the corrupt transaction from the procurement stage right to payment.

“The accused has failed to demonstrate any genuine remorse during the proceedings, rather she wasted the court's time”.

The DCEO said she failed to mount a defence in court after her application for discharge was rejected.

“The trial took a complete four years due to her tactics and lack of remorse.”

“In consideration of the severity of the offence and the violation of public trust, a custodial sentence is necessary to maintain the integrity of public service and reflect society's condemnation of corruption.”

Staff Reporter