Coal Stock At Thermal Power Plants Hits Record 58.25 MT, Ensures 25 Days' Supply
In a significant achievement, the coal stock at all thermal power plants has reached an all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes, sufficient to meet 25 days of consumption due to the Silo loading by Indian Railways, the Railway Ministry said in a statement.
This record stockpile bolsters India's energy security, ensures an uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer months, and provides reassurance of adequate stock for the upcoming monsoon period, when coal production and transportation often face challenges due to heavy rainfall.
Silo loading refers to the mechanized process of loading bulk materials (like coal) into railway wagons directly from a storage silo, rather than using conventional methods like front-end loaders or manual shoveling.
Silo loading ensures uniform coal sizing, eliminates complaints related to oversized boulders from power plants, reduces damage to wagons, and enables reliable operations unaffected by adverse weather conditions.
On Tuesday, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and the Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, held a high-level meeting to review coal logistics and the efficiency of transportation systems.
The primary focus of the discussion was on accelerating silo loading infrastructure, which plays a critical role in improving the quality and speed of coal evacuation.
The Ministers reviewed ongoing and proposed projects to expand silo infrastructure across key coalfields. The meeting also underscored the need for enhanced inter-ministerial coordination to ensure seamless operations from mine to plant.
Over the years, there has been a notable increase in the share of coal loaded through silos--from 18.8 per cent in 2022-23 to 29 per cent in 2025-26 (till date)--demonstrating a clear and sustained push towards improving coal logistics, the Ministry added in the statement.
