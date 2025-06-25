CM Omar To Develop Gulmarg As World-Class Golf Destination

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Gulmarg- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday reaffirmed his government's resolve to reestablish Gulmarg as a premier global golf destination, promising focused attention on golfing infrastructure, international-level tournaments and tourism-friendly facilities.

Speaking at an award ceremony for golfers and hoteliers at the Gulmarg Golf Championship, the Chief Minister-who also holds the Tourism portfolio-said,“We want to make Gulmarg a world-class golf destination once again. Special attention will be given to golf, golf infrastructure, and tournaments so that Jammu and Kashmir can be marketed as a pre-eminent golfing destination across the globe.”

Acknowledging the effort required, Omar Abdullah said the necessary investment is justified given the economic and tourism potential of Gulmarg.“These are high-spending tourists who don't just play golf-they stay in hotels, go sightseeing, and shop. It's about creating a holistic experience that brings them back year after year,” he remarked.

He recalled the past glory of Gulmarg Golf Course, once a favourite among India's top golfers.“The names of the most iconic professional and amateur golfers still adorn the walls of the Gulmarg Club. Sadly, the decline in the situation led to the neglect. But we are determined to bring it back,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of the local MLA and emphasized the need for a tourist-friendly attitude towards visitors.“We must see every tourist not as a one-time visitor, but as a potential repeat guest. Their satisfaction should be our benchmark,” he asserted, stressing the need to cater to every kind of visitor-from golfers and horse riders to winter sports lovers and those who simply wish to relax in hotels.

Earlier in the day, CM Omar Abdullah inspected the newly constructed Gulmarg Convention Center, describing it as a“magnificent property” with an auditorium, meeting halls, guest rooms, and dining spaces. He floated the idea of introducing evening leisure options such as cinema screenings, coffee shops, and restaurants to make Gulmarg an“all-encompassing destination.”

Highlighting policy reforms, the Chief Minister revealed that the government is actively considering the establishment of a Jammu and Kashmir Golf Development Authority to manage and maintain all major golf courses across the Union Territory-including Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and venues like Sidhra in Jammu.“We need dedicated synergy and professional upkeep of our greens and fairways. There should be a clear distinction between fairways and roughs,” he added.

Commending his father and former CM Dr. Farooq Abdullah-a passionate golfer and someone who has built the golf infrastructure in J&K, he said that he would love to do something good for this sport.

The Chief Minister also commended MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah, the driving force behind the tournament, expressing hope that such initiatives will become a recurring feature in Gulmarg's tourism calendar.

Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 726-meter ski drag lift at Kongdoori, to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6.84 crore. He also laid the foundation for the development and beautification of the water body, popularly known as Seven Springs at Kongdoori, with the project costing ₹50 lakh.

At Kongdoori, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah interacted with tourists and enquired about their holiday experience in Kashmir. The visitors expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his proactive role and leadership in reviving tourism in the region.

A group of ponywalas also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various concerns, particularly the reopening of tourist spots in and around Gulmarg. The Chief Minister assured them that all the issues raised would be addressed in a phased manner.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Gulmarg Convention Centre to inspect the ongoing works. He urged officials to expedite the remaining tasks and ensure the centre is made operational at the earliest to boost tourism and facilitate major events.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off the Cyclothon, encouraging youth participation in sports and promoting eco-friendly tourism across the Valley.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani; MLAs Farooq Ahmad Shah, Javed Riyaz Bedar, Mubarak Gul, and Tanveer Sadiq; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation; Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority; and other concerned officials.