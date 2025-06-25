Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush-Rashmika Film Sees Dip But Recovers Half Its Budget

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, sees a significant drop in earnings on its fifth day of release. Despite the decline, the film has managed to recover half of its production cost.

South superstar Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's film Kuberaa performed well at the box office. The film started earning tremendously with its release. The film also received good reviews. However, despite all this, the film is not getting much benefit on weekdays, and now there is a significant decline in the film's earnings. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the 5th day of the film have come out, which is quite surprising. Let us tell you that this is an action crime drama movie by director Sekhar Kammula.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection

Film Kuberaa was released on June 20 along with Aamir Khan's film Taare Zameen Par. Both films were doing great business. However, Kuberaa's earnings graph is now coming down. According to the report of sacnilk, Kuberaa collected 5.50 crores on the fifth day of its release. Note that the film's earnings declined on Tuesday compared to Monday. The film had collected 6.8 crores on Monday. Kuberaa opened its account with 14.75 crores on the first day of its release. At the same time, the film earned a hefty 16.5 crores on the second day. On the third day also, there was an increase in the film's earnings and it did a business of 17.35 crores. At the same time, the graph of earnings started falling from Monday. The film has so far done a business of 60.90 crores at the Indian box office. Accordingly, the film has recovered half of its budget cost. Note that the budget of the film is 120 crores.

About Film Kuberaa

Talking about the film Kuberaa, its director is Sekhar Kammula. This is a crime drama film. The story of the film revolves around a beggar named Deva, played by Dhanush. Former CBI officer Deepak (Nagarjuna), corrupt CEO Neeraj (Jim Sarbh), and Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna) enter Devi's life in a very dramatic way. First, Deva gets trapped in their web, and then plans a strong game himself and overpowers everyone. Note that Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations produce the film. This film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The film has also been released in Malayalam and Kannada languages, along with Hindi.