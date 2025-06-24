Itoolab Anygo Launches Auto Catch Pokémon Go Plus+ Feature 'Go Catcher' For Pokémon GO Spoofer Players In 2025

Itoolab Anygo Launches Auto Catch Pokémon Go Plus+ Feature 'Go Catcher' For Pokémon GO Spoofer Players In 2025
Image caption: iToolab AnyGo Launches Auto Catch Pokémon Go Plus+ Feature“Go Catcher.”
Gone are the days of juggling Bluetooth devices or clicking constantly to keep up with wild spawns. With this update, AnyGo now lets users automatically catch Pokémon and collect items as they move, just like using a real Pokémon GO Plus+ device - all with built-in Go Catcher simulation . Combined with its precision spoofing and joystick navigation, AnyGo delivers a complete hands-free gameplay experience that's unmatched in the spoofing scene.
WHAT'S NEW IN ITOOLAB ANYGO POKEMON GO SPOOFER 2025:
Go Catcher Auto Catch : Automatically catches Pokémon and spins PokéStops - no external hardware required.
One-Tap GPS Spoofing : Travel to any city or event across the globe in seconds.
Joystick Mode : Simulate natural movement to hatch eggs and explore new spawn areas.
Multi-Device Compatibility : Works flawlessly on the latest iOS 18 and Android 15 devices.
Smart Cooldown Protection : Built-in anti-ban logic mimics realistic play.
HOW TO USE THE ANYGO POKÉMON GO AUTO CATCHER:Download iToolab AnyGo Pokemon Go Spoofer iOS Tap the Poké Ball icon to enter Pokémon Go Auto Catcher mode. Download the latest version of Pokémon Go from iWhereGo Genius and follow to enable Pokémon Go Plus. Once connected, you will see a message“Pokémon Go Plus connected successfully!” Use AnyGo's two-point, multi-point, or joystick walk routes to simulate The Go Catcher will automatically catch Pokémon and rotate PokéStops as you walk.
ABOUT ITOOLAB ANYGO
iToolab AnyGo is a powerful GPS location changer designed for iOS and Android users who want full control over their virtual location. Whether you're playing location-based games like Pokémon GO, using dating apps, or exploring global content, AnyGo makes it easy to spoof your GPS location without root or jailbreak. With features like real-time joystick movement, multi-spot routes, cooldown timers, and now the new Go Catcher auto catch system, AnyGo delivers a smart, safe, and seamless location experience. It's the go-to tool for users who want to explore the digital world - without boundaries.
News Source: iToolab Co Ltd
