403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MSDF Strategy For 2025-30 Emphasises On Empowerment, Social Cohesion
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Social work institutions' officials affirmed that the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) Strategy 2025-2030 marks a new beginning in the development of social policies in Qatar, adding that it adopts a comprehensive approach based on empowerment, justice, and sustainability, targeting various segments of society, including women, the youth, older persons, persons with disabilities, productive families, and orphans.
They pointed out that the strategy strengthens the role of social work centres in supporting family cohesion, providing safe environments for vulnerable groups, and promoting community participation through high-quality programmes, institutional partnerships, and innovative initiatives that contribute to achieving comprehensive social development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
In this context, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Social Work Foundation Khalid bin Mohammed al-Kuwari said that the strategy represents a pivotal turning point in social work in the country, praising HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi's pioneering role in leading this transformation with a comprehensive strategic vision.
Al-Kuwari said that the strategy places special emphasis on empowering women and the youth, enhancing family cohesion, and establishing an integrated social protection system that supports citizens and ensures that they have a decent standard of living, in addition to supporting entrepreneurship, professional empowerment, and activates the role of civil society and the private sector.
He further explained that the strategy also includes empowering persons with disabilities and providing sustainable care for vulnerable groups, reflecting the state's commitment to social justice and sustainable development. For his part, Executive Director of the Social Development Center 'Nama' Ghanem Salah al-Ali said that the centre aligns with the strategy's pillars by offering programs aimed at youth empowerment, supporting productive families, and promoting a culture of volunteerism. He noted that the Nama social incubator business development programme is an advanced model for supporting social entrepreneurship.
The Executive Director of the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities Maryam Saif al-Sowaidi said that the centre is working on developing high-quality programmes aimed at empowering persons with disabilities and providing a stimulating environment that enhances their independence and participation in society. As for the Executive Director of the Family Consulting Center 'Wifaq' Jabor bin Rashid al-Nuaimi, he highlighted Wifaq's integrated role in strengthening family cohesion and stability through counselling, rehabilitation, and psychological support programmes.
In turn, Executive Director of the Orphans Care Center 'Dreama' Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed al-Thani explained that the centre contributes to achieving the strategy's goals by providing comprehensive care and sustainable empowerment for orphans in a safe environment that enhances their social participation.
Acting Executive Director of the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center 'Aman' Fadl bin Mohammed al-Kaabi affirmed Aman's commitment to supporting women and children affected by family breakdown, empowering women, enhancing their societal role, and providing a safe environment for children. For her part, Executive Manager of the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly 'Ehsan' Manal Ahmed Almannai stated that the centre is developing an integrated model to improve the quality of life for older persons through empowerment programmes, community support, and institutional partnerships.
In turn, Executive Director of the Al Noor Center for the Blind Mishaal bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said that the Al Noor Center focuses on providing educational and rehabilitative services for the blind and visually impaired to support their integration into society and the labour market. He emphasised the centre's commitment to promoting a culture of social inclusion. CEO of the Behavioral Healthcare Center Rashid bin Mohammed al-Naimi noted that the centre is working to enhance psychological and behavioural health through rehabilitation programmes and psychological support for target groups, contributing to individual empowerment and family cohesion. The Ministry said that the MSDF Strategy 2025-2030 serves as a comprehensive roadmap to build a more inclusive, cohesive, and sustainable Qatari society.
They pointed out that the strategy strengthens the role of social work centres in supporting family cohesion, providing safe environments for vulnerable groups, and promoting community participation through high-quality programmes, institutional partnerships, and innovative initiatives that contribute to achieving comprehensive social development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
In this context, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Social Work Foundation Khalid bin Mohammed al-Kuwari said that the strategy represents a pivotal turning point in social work in the country, praising HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi's pioneering role in leading this transformation with a comprehensive strategic vision.
Al-Kuwari said that the strategy places special emphasis on empowering women and the youth, enhancing family cohesion, and establishing an integrated social protection system that supports citizens and ensures that they have a decent standard of living, in addition to supporting entrepreneurship, professional empowerment, and activates the role of civil society and the private sector.
He further explained that the strategy also includes empowering persons with disabilities and providing sustainable care for vulnerable groups, reflecting the state's commitment to social justice and sustainable development. For his part, Executive Director of the Social Development Center 'Nama' Ghanem Salah al-Ali said that the centre aligns with the strategy's pillars by offering programs aimed at youth empowerment, supporting productive families, and promoting a culture of volunteerism. He noted that the Nama social incubator business development programme is an advanced model for supporting social entrepreneurship.
The Executive Director of the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities Maryam Saif al-Sowaidi said that the centre is working on developing high-quality programmes aimed at empowering persons with disabilities and providing a stimulating environment that enhances their independence and participation in society. As for the Executive Director of the Family Consulting Center 'Wifaq' Jabor bin Rashid al-Nuaimi, he highlighted Wifaq's integrated role in strengthening family cohesion and stability through counselling, rehabilitation, and psychological support programmes.
In turn, Executive Director of the Orphans Care Center 'Dreama' Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed al-Thani explained that the centre contributes to achieving the strategy's goals by providing comprehensive care and sustainable empowerment for orphans in a safe environment that enhances their social participation.
Acting Executive Director of the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center 'Aman' Fadl bin Mohammed al-Kaabi affirmed Aman's commitment to supporting women and children affected by family breakdown, empowering women, enhancing their societal role, and providing a safe environment for children. For her part, Executive Manager of the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly 'Ehsan' Manal Ahmed Almannai stated that the centre is developing an integrated model to improve the quality of life for older persons through empowerment programmes, community support, and institutional partnerships.
In turn, Executive Director of the Al Noor Center for the Blind Mishaal bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said that the Al Noor Center focuses on providing educational and rehabilitative services for the blind and visually impaired to support their integration into society and the labour market. He emphasised the centre's commitment to promoting a culture of social inclusion. CEO of the Behavioral Healthcare Center Rashid bin Mohammed al-Naimi noted that the centre is working to enhance psychological and behavioural health through rehabilitation programmes and psychological support for target groups, contributing to individual empowerment and family cohesion. The Ministry said that the MSDF Strategy 2025-2030 serves as a comprehensive roadmap to build a more inclusive, cohesive, and sustainable Qatari society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment