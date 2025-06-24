403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QBG In International Congress On Botanical Garden Education
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qur'anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), participated in the International Congress on Botanical Garden Education, held in Seoul, South Korea, from June 9-13.
The event was organised by the Korea National Arboretum (KNA) in collaboration with Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).
QBG showcased its pioneering educational initiatives and fostered international co-operation in the fields of plant conservation, scientific research, and knowledge exchange.
QBG was represented by director Fatima Saleh al-Khulaifi, events and social media specialist Abdulrahman al-Hammadi and horticulturist Mohamed Hassona at the congress which brought together more than 1,600 experts from 51 countries.
QBG hosted an interactive exhibition booth featuring live and preserved specimens of plants mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah, as well as native Qatari flora.
The booth also showcased educational materials and documents about Islamic agricultural heritage and the garden's educational programmes.
Hassona delivered a lecture titled 'Where Heritage and Botany Meet', highlighting QBG's vision and pioneering role as the world's first institution dedicated to the collection, conservation, and cultivation of plant species referenced in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah, and integrated approach combining environmental sciences with Islamic values.
During the event, organisers declared June 12 as the International Day of Education in Botanical Gardens -a global initiative aimed at strengthening international collaboration and raising awareness about the role of education in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability.
On the sidelines, the QBG delegation held several bilateral meetings with senior officials from BGCI and the Korean Agricultural Germplasm Information Center (KoAGI).
Al-Khulaifi also met with Qatar's ambassador to South Korea, Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Hamar, to explore opportunities for collaboration with Korean institutions and organising joint initiatives.
The event was organised by the Korea National Arboretum (KNA) in collaboration with Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).
QBG showcased its pioneering educational initiatives and fostered international co-operation in the fields of plant conservation, scientific research, and knowledge exchange.
QBG was represented by director Fatima Saleh al-Khulaifi, events and social media specialist Abdulrahman al-Hammadi and horticulturist Mohamed Hassona at the congress which brought together more than 1,600 experts from 51 countries.
QBG hosted an interactive exhibition booth featuring live and preserved specimens of plants mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah, as well as native Qatari flora.
The booth also showcased educational materials and documents about Islamic agricultural heritage and the garden's educational programmes.
Hassona delivered a lecture titled 'Where Heritage and Botany Meet', highlighting QBG's vision and pioneering role as the world's first institution dedicated to the collection, conservation, and cultivation of plant species referenced in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah, and integrated approach combining environmental sciences with Islamic values.
During the event, organisers declared June 12 as the International Day of Education in Botanical Gardens -a global initiative aimed at strengthening international collaboration and raising awareness about the role of education in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability.
On the sidelines, the QBG delegation held several bilateral meetings with senior officials from BGCI and the Korean Agricultural Germplasm Information Center (KoAGI).
Al-Khulaifi also met with Qatar's ambassador to South Korea, Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Hamar, to explore opportunities for collaboration with Korean institutions and organising joint initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment