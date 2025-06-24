Sanctioning Key Member Of Foreign Terrorist Organization Tren De Aragua
Today, the United States is sanctioning a key leader of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) that originated in Venezuela and launched a campaign of terror throughout our hemisphere.
Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano is a notorious member of Tren de Aragua and has overseen narcotics trafficking efforts and murders on behalf of the FTO in Colombia. Mosquera Serrano has also been responsible for extortion efforts on TdA’s behalf and has managed the financial proceeds of the FTO’s criminal activities. The Department of State, through the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program managed by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Mosquera Serrano.
The FBI announced today the addition of Mosquera Serrano to the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List. The Department of Justice also announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Mosquera Serrano with drug trafficking and terrorism-related criminal activity.
This action follows the recent designation of TdA as a FTO and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The United States is committed to keeping the American people safe by using all available means to eliminate TdA’s threats of violent crime throughout our hemisphere.
Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13581 and 13224, as amended. For more information about today’s designation, please see Treasury’s press release.
