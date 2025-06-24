Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Weather, June 25: Breezy Day In Mysuru, Heavy Rain In Mangaluru

Karnataka Weather, June 25: Breezy Day In Mysuru, Heavy Rain In Mangaluru


2025-06-24 10:09:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Karnataka Weather, June 25: Bengaluru may see thunderstorms, Mysuru will have pleasant weather, while Mangaluru will experience continuous rain.

Karnataka Weather, June 25: Wednesday will bring a typical monsoon day, cloudy skies, scattered rain, and mild to warm temperatures. There may be rain Bengaluru. Mysuru looks set for a pleasant afternoon. Mangaluru, however, will remain drenched under continuous rain. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 28°C 

Cloudy and windy weather throughout the day, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Expect sudden downpours and stay alert.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 27°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 28°C 

Cloudy and breezy conditions. The weather will be generally pleasant, making it a good day for outdoor activities in the afternoon. No significant rain is forecast.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 26°C 

Min Temperature: 23°C 

Real Feel: 27°C 

Cloudy skies and gusty winds, accompanied by occasional rain showers. The weather will remain humid, and rain could be persistent at times.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 29°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 34°C 

Mangaluru will see frequent spells of rain throughout the day, making it the wettest city in the state on Wednesday. High humidity and warm temperatures are expected.

MENAFN24062025007385015968ID1109719537

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search