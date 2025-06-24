Karnataka Weather, June 25: Breezy Day In Mysuru, Heavy Rain In Mangaluru

Karnataka Weather, June 25: Bengaluru may see thunderstorms, Mysuru will have pleasant weather, while Mangaluru will experience continuous rain.

Karnataka Weather, June 25: Wednesday will bring a typical monsoon day, cloudy skies, scattered rain, and mild to warm temperatures. There may be rain Bengaluru. Mysuru looks set for a pleasant afternoon. Mangaluru, however, will remain drenched under continuous rain. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Cloudy and windy weather throughout the day, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Expect sudden downpours and stay alert.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Cloudy and breezy conditions. The weather will be generally pleasant, making it a good day for outdoor activities in the afternoon. No significant rain is forecast.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 27°C

Cloudy skies and gusty winds, accompanied by occasional rain showers. The weather will remain humid, and rain could be persistent at times.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Mangaluru will see frequent spells of rain throughout the day, making it the wettest city in the state on Wednesday. High humidity and warm temperatures are expected.