Karnataka Weather, June 25: Breezy Day In Mysuru, Heavy Rain In Mangaluru
Karnataka Weather, June 25: Bengaluru may see thunderstorms, Mysuru will have pleasant weather, while Mangaluru will experience continuous rain.
Karnataka Weather, June 25: Wednesday will bring a typical monsoon day, cloudy skies, scattered rain, and mild to warm temperatures. There may be rain Bengaluru. Mysuru looks set for a pleasant afternoon. Mangaluru, however, will remain drenched under continuous rain. Let's look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Cloudy and windy weather throughout the day, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Expect sudden downpours and stay alert.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Cloudy and breezy conditions. The weather will be generally pleasant, making it a good day for outdoor activities in the afternoon. No significant rain is forecast.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 27°C
Cloudy skies and gusty winds, accompanied by occasional rain showers. The weather will remain humid, and rain could be persistent at times.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Mangaluru will see frequent spells of rain throughout the day, making it the wettest city in the state on Wednesday. High humidity and warm temperatures are expected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment