UK Expands Crude Oil Purchases From Azerbaijan In 5M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that
this denotes a surge of $108.8 million and 190,500 tons relative to
the corresponding timeframe in 2024, which equates to a 4.8-fold
escalation in monetary value and a 4.6-fold amplification in
throughput.
The United Kingdom positioned itself as the seventh-largest purchaser of Azerbaijani crude oil within the parameters of this reporting timeframe.
It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan has engaged in the exportation of 10.4 million metric tons of crude oil, generating a revenue stream of $5.6 billion across 17 international markets during the period spanning January to May. In juxtaposition to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding fiscal year, the export valuation experienced a decrement of $615.9 million, equating to a contraction of 9.8 percent, whereas the throughput exhibited an augmentation of 493,400 tons, reflecting a growth of 5 percent.
