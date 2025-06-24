ACTOR MARTIN KOVE APOLOGIZES TO 'COBRA KAI' CO-STAR ALICIA HANNAH-KIM FOR BITING INCIDENT
LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Martin Kove has issued an apology to his co-star, actress Alicia Hannah-Kim, both from the television series "Cobra Kai" in response to an incident where police were informed by the actress that Kove bit her during an autograph signing event at the Summer Convention in Puyallup, Washington on Sunday. Deadline News online reported the incident. Kove, who could not initially be reached for comment, was not arrested according to police because the actress declined to press charges. Kove responded today with an apology through his spokesman of Jaffe & Co.
Martin Kove apology:
"I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position. I've always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on 'Cobra Kai'. I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologize to her and her husband. I'm committed to learning from this and it will never happen again."
For information:
Gary Ousdahl
Advanced Management
Tel. (424) 333-1500
Source and Media:
Steve Jaffe
Jaffe & Co.
Tel. (310) 275-7327
