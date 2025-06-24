BOHO GROUP: A Women-Led Conglomerate Emerges As A Notable Presence In Dubai's Business Landscape
The group's journey began with the launch of Meraki Ladies Beauty Lounge in Karama, envisioned as a dedicated space for women's self-care. The lounge gained recognition for its attention to detail in atmosphere and service, reflecting a focus on providing an inclusive environment.
Expanding beyond beauty services, BOHO GROUP introduced Boho Cafe in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The cafe garnered international notice after setting a Guinness World Record for serving the most expensive Karak tea, infused with 23k pure edible gold. The concept juxtaposes premium offerings with accessible pricing, aligning with the founders' philosophy of creating communal spaces that welcome diverse patrons.
The hospitality portfolio further extended with Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge , situated within Barcelo Hotel, Al Jaddaf. The venue combines dining and live entertainment and has also secured a Guinness World Record for the world's highest-priced mocktail. Jimmydixs integrates various cultural elements and entertainment formats, catering to Dubai's cosmopolitan community.
Most recently, the group inaugurated Annas & Bhaijan Idli Restaurant in Dubai Investment Park 2 on June 16, 2025. The opening was attended by distinguished guests, including Mr. Iqbal Habtoor and dignitaries from the Private Office. The restaurant features a menu drawing on South Indian, Pakistani, and Chinese cuisines, and includes a monthly tiffin service designed to accommodate working professionals and local families.
In addition to its hospitality ventures, BOHO GROUP has outlined further expansion plans. These include additional branches of Meraki Ladies Beauty Lounge, new outlets for Boho Cafe, and the development of a food bank initiative in Jebel Ali, anticipated to commence by the end of 2025.
Diversification into healthcare is underway, with the planned launch of Aaryan Clinic and Pharmacy , providing services in general medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, and gynecology. The group also aims to establish Urvashi Mini Mart by early 2026 to serve local communities with a curated selection of consumer goods.
Reflecting on BOHO GROUP's trajectory, Dr. Sucheta Sharma acknowledged the leadership of Dubai's rulers as a source of inspiration for the conglomerate's vision. She emphasized the importance of building enterprises anchored in integrity and long-term value.
BOHO GROUP continues to develop initiatives that integrate cultural narrative, operational sustainability, and community engagement, contributing to Dubai's diverse and evolving economic landscape.
