Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Mongolia, Uzbekistan Signed Cooperation Documents

2025-06-24 09:04:13
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, Jun 25 (NNN-APA) – Mongolia and Uzbekistan signed several cooperation documents, the Mongolian presidential office said on its website, yesterday.

The documents, including a joint declaration on comprehensive partnership between Mongolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the mineral resources sector, were signed in the Mongolian capital, Ulan Bator.

Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, arrived in Ulan Bator yesterday afternoon, for a two-day state visit, at the invitation of Mongolian President, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

This marks the first visit by an Uzbek president to Mongolia, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.– NNN-APA

