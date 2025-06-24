403
Turkish Leader Tackles Region Developments With US Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, June 24 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in The Hague, where they discussed regional and global issues as well as bilateral ties.
President Erdogan welcomed an Israel-Iran ceasefire "achieved through US President Trump's efforts" and called for lasting peace, an end to the Gaza crisis and dialogue on Ukraine, according to a statement by Tأ1⁄4rkiye's Communications Directorate.
During their meeting, President Erdogan highlighted the strong potential for cooperation with the US in energy, investment and defense in particular, noting that advancing ties could help achieve a USD 100 billion trade target.
Both President Erdogan and Trump underlined the importance of strengthening NATO's deterrence as leading allies in the Alliance. (end)
