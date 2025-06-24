CS Pushes Forward J&K's IT Revolution With BISAG-N

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess progress on various digital initiatives spearheaded by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) across the government departments.

The meeting besides the Administrative Heads was attended by DG, Planning; Commissioner, State Taxes; Director, Employment; MD, JKTDC; CEO, JaKeGA; IT professionals from BISAG-N and representatives from other departments.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the progress made on development of every new initiative taken-up with the BISAG-N along with the dates for their rollout for public usage. He observed that such IT measures would make lives of common citizens largely amenable.

Dulloo underscored the need for developing respective dashboards for people-centric interventions like Mission YUVA and Sehat Mobile app simultaneously. This will help in having peek into their uptake among the masses besides devising subsequent action plans as per the requirements on ground.

He also accentuated the importance of linking the learning of skill development courses with U-Dise data so that the trajectory of every student is known for chiselling his/her career in a better shape.

The review highlighted significant advancements in e-governance, agricultural development, public services and infrastructure mapping, reaffirming J&K's commitment towards digital transformation.

Earlier, the IT Secretary Piyush Singla gave a detailed overview of ongoing, completed and upcoming initiatives, outlining plans for collaboration with BISAG-N to drive project completion. He also detailed out the objectives that have to be achieved after the accomplishment of these projects.

Afterwards, the BISAG-N presented a detailed overview of its extensive portfolio of projects, emphasizing both the ongoing endeavours and new initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and citizen-centric service delivery.

The major IT projects related to Revenue Department reviewed in the meeting included ongoing digitization of Revenue Maps (5670 villages completed), development of Jamabandi portal, Mutation Register, Oracle Database Migration and a GIS portal for Ground Truthing (targeted for completion on June 30, 2025).

A key focus of the meeting was establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Emerging Technologies. This envisages development of high-performance computing (GPUs), robotic kits, drone/UAV innovation capabilities and cloud infrastructure. The revised DPR has been submitted and funding is being pursued from MeitY, J&K government and J&K Bank, the meeting was informed.

About JK Samadhan 2.0, it was informed that the progress is satisfactory, with the dashboard and heat map for the latter already developed. These systems empower the citizens to register and track their grievances efficiently.

The initiatives named Kisan Khidmat Ghar (KKG) and Daksh Kisan for the Agriculture Production Department are under nearing completion.

KKG serves as a one-stop solution for the farmers, offering services like booking cold storage, custom hiring centers, expert video calls and access to farm inputs. While Daksh Kisan provides a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) with over 121 certificate courses in multiple languages for the farmers and agri-preneurs.

The core Mission Yuva app, a single platform for youth skill enhancement, job vacancies, entrepreneurship ideas and e-courses, was also said to be in the final phase of completion. The Yuva Baseline Survey, which collects data on entrepreneurs, is also finished and its database has been shared with the government departments. Besides, work is in progress on the dashboard for all services, capacity building module and ONDC App.