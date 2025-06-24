Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 4.2 Magnitude Hits Andaman Sea

Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 4.2 Magnitude Hits Andaman Sea


2025-06-24 08:09:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea early Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The NCS in a post on X said,“The quake occurred at 01:43:50 IST at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.”

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received.

Further details are awaited.

