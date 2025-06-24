Acaspresso AC21 Coffee Machine Unlock Café-Quality Coffee At Home

MENAFN - GetNews) Enjoy Barista-Level Coffee at Home-No Need to Visit a Specialty Cafe. The Acaspresso AC21 Coffee Machine redefines home brewing with cutting-edge technology that seamlessly combines professional-grade extraction with smart, user-friendly operation. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned coffee enthusiast, the AC21 empowers you to unlock the full flavor profile of espresso with ease. From the first light of morning to a quiet afternoon break, savor a cup of golden crema and rich, layered aromas-an experience designed to awaken your senses and inspire your day.

Intelligent Tamping System: Revolutionary Technology Redefines Professional Standards

Breaking away from the complexity and skill demands of traditional espresso machines, the Acaspresso AC21 features an integrated automatic grinding, distribution, and tamping system that transforms the home brewing experience. Simply insert the portafilter into the grinder outlet on the left side, and the machine will automatically complete the entire process-from grinding to distribution and tamping-delivering a perfectly leveled and compacted coffee puck.

This intelligent system effectively eliminates the risk of channeling caused by uneven manual tamping, ensuring a consistently rich and balanced extraction without the bitterness or weak flavor that can result from inconsistent pressure. Whether you're a busy professional rushing through the morning or a beginner exploring espresso for the first time, this intuitive, one-touch solution guarantees a café-quality espresso base with full-bodied crema and harmonious flavor, every time.

OPV Pressure Regulation Technology: 9-Bar Golden Extraction for Perfect Crema

Equipped with advanced OPV (Over Pressure Valve) pressure regulation technology, the Acaspresso AC21 operates with the precision of a seasoned barista, maintaining optimal extraction throughout the brewing process. Its 15-bar pump works in tandem with a real-time pressure control system to ensure a consistent 9-bar extraction pressure-the ideal benchmark for unlocking the full flavor potential of coffee beans.

By precisely managing pressure fluctuations, the system effectively prevents both over-extraction and under-extraction, resulting in a rich espresso crowned with a golden, translucent crema. This fine layer of crema not only enhances the visual appeal but also captures the perfect balance of roasted aroma and bright acidity. Whether you're crafting an Americano, latte, or any other specialty coffee, the AC21 provides a refined and flavorful foundation for every cup.

Hot & Cold Extraction Modes: 2-Minute Cold Brew That Redefines the Art of Time

The Acaspresso AC21 revolutionizes cold brew preparation by dramatically reducing the traditional 8–12 hour wait time to just 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Utilizing a low-temperature, slow-extraction process with precisely controlled water flow and temperature, the machine suppresses bitterness while enhancing the coffee's natural fruit acidity and roasted aroma.

The result is an exceptionally smooth, silk-like cold brew. Served over ice, it delivers a refreshing taste that instantly cuts through summer heat. In contrast, the espresso mode adheres strictly to professional café extraction standards, offering a robust and aromatic shot. With both hot and cold brewing options, the AC21 invites users to explore the full spectrum of coffee flavor profiles-effortlessly switching between two distinct experiences at the touch of a button.

Smart Interactive System: 35 Grind Settings for a Personalized Flavor Map

The Acaspresso AC21 features a high-definition smart touch panel that transforms a professional barista's "flavor code" into intuitive, adjustable digital parameters. Users can customize extraction volume, temperature, and more, while the 35-level grind adjustment accommodates a wide range of roast profiles-from light to dark. Whether you're brewing a bright, fruity Ethiopian or a bold, full-bodied Mandheling, the machine ensures optimal grind precision for every bean type.

The system also includes a personalized memory function, allowing you to save and recall your preferred settings with a single touch-making each cup a unique expression of your taste.

Professional Milk Frothing System: 360° Steam Wand for Latte Art Mastery

Elevate your home brewing into a creative experience with a powerful steam system and a 360° rotatable steam wand. Whether crafting a rich latte or a delicate cappuccino, the silky microfoam is effortlessly produced with precision and control. Once the milk and espresso harmonize, coffee enthusiasts can unleash their latte art skills-drawing hearts, leaves, and more-turning each cup into a multisensory delight, both visually captivating and richly flavorful.

​

Brand Philosophy: Coffee Innovation Under the Red-Crested Totem

As a brand dedicated to innovation in home appliances, Acaspresso embraces the philosophy of“Creative Imagination – Unleash the Power of Innovation, Enter the Realm of Extraordinary.” The red-whiskered bulbul, symbolizing freedom and creativity, serves as the brand's spiritual totem-reflecting its belief in the transformative magic of coffee. Just one exceptional cup has the power to awaken boundless potential within. From coffee machines to ice blenders, every Acaspresso product is born from a deep understanding of“aesthetic living at home.” The AC21 Coffee Machine, in particular, bridges the gap between professional café craftsmanship and everyday convenience, infusing daily routines with the rich aroma and inspiration of fine coffee.

Sustainable Development: Balancing Business Growth with Ecological Responsibility

Rooted in the strategic vision of“coexistence between business development and environmental protection,” Acaspresso has deeply embedded sustainability into every aspect of its value chain-from supply chain management and manufacturing innovation to consumer experience design. The brand has redefined the green coffee value chain and earned the ClimatePartner Climate-Friendly Certification for its comprehensive environmental practices.

This commitment has positioned Acaspresso as a pioneer in harmonizing economic value with environmental responsibility, setting a new benchmark for sustainable growth in the industry and exemplifying a long-term vision for transformative, eco-conscious innovation.

Acaspresso Invites Coffee Enthusiasts to Join the Home Brewing Revolution

Whether you're a fast-paced urban dweller seeking efficiency or a coffee connoisseur eager to explore complex flavor profiles, the Acaspresso AC21 Coffee Machine is your personal barista in the kitchen. Designed to bring café-level precision and ease into everyday life, the AC21 transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary rituals-one exceptional cup at a time. Let every sip inspire, and let your daily routine shine with the rich aroma and elegance of barista-quality coffee at home.